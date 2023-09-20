HHS, MHS at bottom in FAC golf HHS, MHS at bottom in FAC golf

CHILLICOTHE — The 2023 Frontier Athletic Conference boys golf championship took place on Tuesday at the Chillicothe Country Club. Coming into the match Chillicothe was leading the way at 27-3, followed by Washington at 24-6, Miami Trace at 19-11, Jackson at 14-16, Hillsboro at 5-25 and McClain at 0-30.

Chillicothe won the event with a score of 320, followed by Washington with 323, Jackson with 358, Miami Trace with 366, Hillsboro with 389 and McClain with 396.

Individually for Hillsboro, Walker Pence led with a 91, followed by Logan Zurface and Jase Huffman with a 99, Conner Kelch with a 100, Tate Davis with a 107 and Logan Barton with a 109.

Individually for McClain, Zane Adams led with a 94, followed by Jeremy Webb with a 96, Carter Nelson with a 100, Alex Perie with a 106, Leland Ewry with a 116 and Paul Royse with a 136.

Individually for Chillicothe, Vincent Haller led with a 76, followed by Kaiden Koch with a 77, Kaleb Elliott with an 80, Jackson Oyer with an 87, Kooper Elliott with a 98 and Matthew Branscom with a 100.

Individually for Washington, Garrett Wahl led and was the medalist with a 73, followed by Will Miller with a 81, John Wall with a 82, Logan Clevenger with an 87, Isaiah Wynne with an 89 and Luke Crabtree with a 93.

Individually for Miami Trace, Kaden Noble led with a 90, followed by Emerson Shannon with a 91, Brady Armstrong with a 92, Jonah Goddard and Corbin Melvin with a 93 and Cade Whitaker with a 107.

Individually for Jackson, Tristan Tipton and Parker Holsteion led with an 87, followed by Noah Ernst and Peyton Hill with a 92, Rylan Wyant with a 94 and Garison Marcum with a 101.

The final FAC standings see Chillicothe winning the league with a record of 37-3, followed by Washington at 32-8, Miami Trace at 23-17, Jackson at 20-20, Hillsboro at 7-33 and McClain at 1-39.

The All-FAC team was revealed after the event with Vincent Haller of Chillicothe being named FAC Player of the Year. Also named All-FAC were Kaiden Koch, Kaleb Elliot, and Jackson Oyer of Chillicothe, John Wall, Garrett Wahl, and Will Miller of Washington, and Brady Armstrong of Miami Trace.

The Division I Southwest District Sectional Tournament for Hillsboro will be on Monday, Oct. 2 at Yankee Trace Golf Course in Dayton.

The Division II Southeast District Sectional Tournament for McClain will be on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at Jaycees Golf Course in Chillicothe.

Tyler Flora is a reporter for the Record-Herald in Washington C.H.