Health department flu shot clinics

The Highland County Health Department will host drive through flu clinics Wednesday, Oct. 4 and Wednesday, Oct. 18 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District, 204 N. East St., Hillsboro.

Everyone aged 6 months and older is eligible.

Available vaccines: High-Dose Flu Vaccines for seniors (65+), Egg-Free Flu Vaccines for those with allergies, and regular flu vaccines for all ages.

Vaccines are available at a discounted price for the under-insured or uninsured.

For questions or more information, call 937-393-1941 or email info@highlandcountyhealth.org.

Submitted by Brittane Da​nce, emergency response coordinator, Highland County Health Department.