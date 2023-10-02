Indians play to tie with Panthers

Hillsboro’s Austin Bledsoe and Miami Trace’s Ian Rayburn race for control off the ball.

The Miami Trace High School varsity soccer team hosted the Indians of Hillsboro High School for a Frontier Athletic Conference on Thursday. When the action came to a close the result was a 2-2 tie.

Hillsboro led 2-0 at the half.

Wesley Bailey and Austin Bledsoe scored for Hillsboro and each player had the assist on the others’ goal.

Ian Mavis got the Panthers on the board in the second half, the assist to Sekou Mara. Merrick Montgomery scored later for the Panthers with the assist by Pierce McCarty.

Miami Trace had 16 shots on goal and Hillsboro had 14.

Avery Bennett had 10 saves in goal for Miami Trace.

Miami Trace (5-7-2 overall, 2-3-2 in the FAC) was to host Jackson Tuesday. Jackson is 7-2-3 overall, 4-0-2 in the conference.

Hillsboro is 5-4-3 on the season, 1-3-2 in the FAC.

The Indians were to host Lynchburg-Clay on Monday and travel to conference-leading Chillicothe on Tuesday. The Cavs are 9-2-1 overall, 5-0-1 in the FAC.

Chris Hoppes is the sports editor for the Record-Herald in Washington C.H.