Farrens team wins Chamber outing

Earning first place honors in the Highland County Chamber of Commerce’s 33rd annual golf outing was the team sponsored by Amatha Farrens-State Farm Insurance. Team members included (l-r) Todd Wallace, Amatha Farrens, Anora Brooke and John Rolfe. Submitted photo

The Highland County Chamber of Commerce hosted its 33rd annual golf outing Sept. 22, at Buckeye Hills Country Club near Greenfield. Thirty-six teams and more than 40 volunteers took to the course for a day full of golf, networking and fun.

Hunter Consulting Company was the title sponsor of this year’s event. Proceeds from the outing allow the Chamber to support its initiatives of advocating for the business community while promoting economic and community development.

Winning the outing was the team sponsored by Amatha Farrens-State Farm Insurance. Team members included Amatha Farrens, Anora Brooke, Todd Wallace and John Rolfe.

Second place honors went to First State Bank with team members Corey Richmond, Ryan Brewer, Brad Bates and Greg Woods.

Third place honors went to Adient with team members Donnie Ary, Charlie Crothers, Cameron Spangler and Samantha Thuering.

Longest putt winners were Rob Holt and Linda Smith. Longest drive winners were Terry McConnaughey and Amatha Farrens.

For more photos from the event, visit the Chamber’s Facebook page.

Submitted by Jamie Wheeler, Highland County Chamber of Commerce.