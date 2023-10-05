Hillsboro’s Winkle wins Washington Invite

Fairfield’s Britton Campbell finished 18th out of 101 runners in the boys race.

Hillsboro junior Corbin Winkle took first place among 101 runners and Lady Indian sophomore Jailyn Williams took second place out of 36 female runners last Saturday at the Washington Club Lions Invitational Cross Country Meet held at the Fayette County Family YMCA.

Winkle’s time was 16:51.5, while Williams’ time was 21:19.34

In addition, Hillsboro freshman Rason Brunck took third in a time of 17:51.32 and teammate Chris Sowders took seventh in a time of 18:30.34.

In the girls race, Lady Indian sophomore Taylor Thoroman came in third with a time of 22:04.55, then teammates Ramsey Haines, Brooklyn Lucarello, Olivia Covault and Bryauna Bailey finished seventh through 10th, respectively.

The Hillsboro girls captured the team title from among three schools that fielded full teams. Those scores were Hillsboro 21, Miami Trace 51 and McClain 63.

Brooke Baldwin of McClain was 11th in 24:27.97 and Madelyn Wiseman of Fairfield was 19th in 27:26.63.

The Hillsboro boys were runners-up among eight teams. Those scores were St. Charles 36, Hillsboro 51, Fairfield 78, Miami Trace 124, Washington 137, Paint Valley 138, East Clinton 142 and McClain 238.

Ryan Smith led Fairfield with an eighth place finish in 18:31.93, and Dart Stovall led McClain with a 49th place finish in 21:26.31.

Middle school runners from Fairfield, Hillsboro and McClain also took part in the event. Their individual results are listed below.

Following are the individual Highland County results from the high school boys race:

McClain —Dart Stovall, 49th, 21:26.31; Zach Scales, 70th, 23:35.36; Nicolas Alvarez, 71st, 23:56.28; Jesse Van Hoose, 82nd, 26:04.55; Nathan Alvarez, 990th, 27:48.36; Avery Truman, 91st, 28:33.77

Hillsboro —Corbin Winkle, 1st, 16:51.50; Rason Brunck, 3rd, 17:51.31; Chris Sowders, 7th, 18:30.34; Ryan Howland, 13th, 19:07.74; Cooper Swope, 34th, 20:24.14; Jayden Wells, 74th, 24:04.28; Jacob Schommer, 79th, 25:36.43

Fairfield — Ryan Smith, 8th, 18:31.93; Zach Ahsaruk, 14th, 19:08.48; Britton Campbell, 18th, 19:29.03; Nolan Campbell, 20th, 19:32.39; Mason Lightle, 28th, 20:00.44; Caleb Rice, 29th, 20:01.05; Griffin Friend, 37th, 20:34.02; Connor Ayers, 42nd, 20:57.28; Hayden Barrera, 86th, 26:58.86; Gregary Achtermann, 93rd, 29:11.52; John Kier, 99th, 31:05.14

Following are the individual Highland County results from the high school girls race:

McClain —Brooke Baldwin, 11th, 24:27.97; Sierra Barton, 16th, 25:39.21; Laura Barber, 18th, 27:08.25; Ashley Mitchell, 24th, 28:58.51; Bailey Mitchell, 26th, 29:22.57; Vada Ponder, 34th

Hillsboro —Jailyn Williams, 2nd, 21:19.38; Taylor Thoroman, 3rd, 22:04.55; Ramsey Haines, 7th, 23:05.58; Brooklyn Lucarello, 8th, 23:27.58; Olivia Covault, 9th, 23:42.25; Bryauna Bailey, 10th, 23:54.07; Abbey Letts, 12th, 24:42.41; Kennedy Sexton, 15th, 25:29.78; Sofia Mezo-Mil, 30th, 32:07.24

Fairfield —Madelyn Wiseman, 19th, 27:26.63; Emelia Roehm, 29th, 31:14.88; Eleanore Warner, 31st, 32:20.87; Campbell Anne Friend, 33rd, 32:59.77

Following are the individual Highland County results from the middle school boys race:

Hillsboro — Alexander Reed, 1st, 11:38.52; Mason Rinal, 3rd, 12:22.61; Trenton Gulley, 9th, 13:09.42; Luke Letts, 15th, 13:35.39; Tyler Bender, 24th, 14:33.50; Robert Hanson, 29th, 16:52.90

Greenfield — Isaac Mincey, 17th, 13:51.72; Zander Lyons, 30th, 17:28.08

Fairfield —Vinny Ballard, 16th, 13:47.88; Korbin Hixon, 25th, 14:53.77; Camden Caudill, 26th, 14:54.49; Jovani Herald, 38th, 23:19.03; Owen Kier, 39th, 30:34.50

Following are the individual Highland County results from the middle school girls race:

Greenfield — Lila Banks, 3rd, 14:26.44; Kalliegh Freeze, 6th, 14:55.30; Adelynn Marple, 13th, 15:52.70; Alaina Best, 20th, 17:01.88; Riley Lanning, 27th, 24:17.02

Fairfield — Iryna Reeves, 15th, 16:42.06

Hillsboro — Parker Wilkin, 7th, 15:16.69; Emarey Schurman, 9th, 15:32.00; Abriann Anderson, 21sth, 17:12.62

Middle school boys team results were: Paint Valley 49; Hillsboro 51; Washington 81; Bishop Flaget 89; Fairfield 106; Miami Trace 113.

Middle school girls team results were: Bishop Flaget 31; Greenfield 44; Miami Trace 48

