Roosevelt letter, sub warfare and baggy jeans

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1935, The News-Herald reported that a $100,000 bond issue and a special $2 million tax levy to be able to operate for 25 years were set to be voted on in the November election regarding the ability to participate in a WPA sewer system and disposal plant project.

The Highland County Draft Horse Breeders Association announced that there would be 28 separate classes in the colt show, with some of the classes being five classes of 1935 Highland County colts and five classes of colts from different counties, among others.

The M.E. Church Conference in Columbus announced the news that the Rev. J.A. Hoffman would be coming back to Hillsboro for its 13th year, with Hoffman now holding the record for serving the longest in one place of any full-time Methodist minister in the Ohio Conference.

Officials from the Highland County Dairy Improvement Association announced some of the rules for people looking to enter the show on Oct. 22, those being that the cattle entered must be free of tuberculosis and Bang’s disease.

The Rev. I.F. Lee, a local American Legion chaplain and minister, revealed that he received a letter from President Franklin Roosevelt in which Roosevelt asked the reverend about his opinions on the social conditions of the community.

The new Bell’s Theatre, located in Hillsboro, advertised multiple showings including “Here Comes Cookie,” starring George Burns and Gracie Allen, and “Little Big Shot,” starring Sybil Jason and Glenda Farrell.

Stockwell’s Furniture Store advertised multiple products, including a Mohair Frieze sofa for $97.50, a velvet sofa for $92.50 and an $85 tapestry on sale for $67.50.

This week in 1960, the Greenfield Daily Times reported that Braddock Motor Freight, Inc., from Washington C.H., filed a suit in Highland County Common Pleas Court regarding an appeal for an injunction against the Hillsboro Transportation Co.

United States Senator Harry Jackson (D-Washington) was reportedly planning to speak at the Highland County Democratic Dinner and Rally scheduled in Leesburg for Oct. 11.

The Greenfield Village Council announced its vote to contact around 57 individuals and businesses that were delinquent in their utility tax payments before allowing the mayor to discontinue their electrical services.

The TIMES Cooking School held its opening session at the Rand Theatre with a capacity crown in attendance as about 550 to 600 women and students were expected to come to the final session.

In sports, the McClain football team was outlasted by the Columbus Bishop Watterson Eagles by a score of 44-28 thanks to an immediate run of two touchdowns before the Tigers could get a field goal.

The Ranch Theatre advertised “Timbuktu,” written by Paul Dudley and Anthony Veiller, directed by Jacques Tourneur and starring Victor Mature, Yvonne De Carlo and George Dolenz.

Cussins and Fearns Stores advertised multiple products, including aluminum door and window cleaner for 89 cents, storm-screen windows for $11.95 and an electric steam radiator with a built-in thermostat for $29.95.

This week in 1985, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that the Greenfield City Council agreed to allow Greenfield’s safety service director to enter into a contract with Kokosing Construction for a new $3 million wastewater treatment plant.

Paint Creek State Park was scheduled to hold its Harvest Days celebration at the Pioneer Farm, which included heritage crafts like spinning, quilting rug-weaving and an outdoor drama of “Tecumseh.”

The Highland County Board of Commissioners announced that they planned to look into ways to transfer money from other budgets to the sheriff’s department following the news that the sheriff needed almost $20,000 in multiple different areas.

Chief Petty Officer Bruce Rogers, a 1971 McClain High School graduate, was profiled, as he was reportedly an operations specialist teaching anti-submarine warfare at the Atlantic Fleet Anti-Submarine Warfare Training Center in Norfolk, Virginia.

In sports, the reserve McClain Tigers football team improved to a record of 2-1 thanks to a 31-0 demolition of Adena, with freshman Ty Mick the star, rushing for 214 yards and three touchdowns on only 11 carries.

The Rand Theatre, located in Greenfield, advertised multiple films, including “Back to the Future,” starring Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd, and “National Lampoon’s European Vacation,” starring Chevy Chase and Dana Hill.

United Department Stores, located at 249 Jefferson St. in Greenfield, advertised multiple products including denim jackets for $24.88, stonewashed denim fashion jackets for $22.99 and pre-washed striped denim cuffed baggy jeans for $17.99.

This week in 2010, The Times-Gazette reported that former pastor James Blaine was taken into custody following being sentenced to four years and 11 months in prison for a more than $250,000 embezzlement scheme from the church.

Professional skateboarder Greg Snider and Radical Obedience, his skateboarding group, performed a series of skateboarding stunts in the alley behind The Loft in Hillsboro in hopes of growing the ministry and reaching out to area youth.

Lynchburg-Clay Elementary School was recognized by the Ohio Department of Education as a 2009-10 School of Promise “for the first time in the school’s history,” the school being one of 161 to receive the distinction.

The Ohio Auditor of State’s Office found four infractions and ordered a “small fine” to be paid by Highland County following an annual audit of the county’s financial condition, with the order due to the various county offices not having prepared financial statements properly.

In sports, the Washington Blue Lions defeated the McClain Tigers, 40-20, with the Tigers’ unanswered 20-point riposte to a 12-point lead followed by a 28-point comeback by the Lions.

Hernstein Hyundai, located at 2827 River Rd. in Chillicothe, advertised multiple vehicles, including a 2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser for $7,980 and a 2006 Dodge Ram 2500 4×4 for $18,980.

