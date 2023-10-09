Holliday military police instructor

Brandan J. Holliday was chosen as an instructor for the 569 US Forces Police Squadron (569 Police Squad).

The 121st Security Forces Defenders played various roles at Vogelweh Air Base. Technical Sergeant Brandan J. Holliday, whose mother lives in Hillsboro, was chosen as an instructor for the 569 US Forces Police Squadron (569 Police Squad).

It’s worth noting that the 569 Police Squad receives 25% of all call volume in the total Air Force policing. Holliday also collaborated with the German Civilian Police (Zivilische Polizei or ZPs) to ensure the safety of Vogelweh and its surroundings, working alongside both American and German civilian police officers. The ZPs brought valuable expertise, helping with German law, language barriers and coordinating with Vogelweh Police Forces.

Holliday had the opportunity in sharing his up-to-date civilian law enforcement experience and bridging the gap between military and German law enforcement. Collaboration among German, American, civilian and military personnel was crucial, making everyone better cops and more self-aware. As an organization, the 569th United States Forces Police Squadron is unique. Not only is it the only police squadron in the Air Force, but its 24/7 operations with Army Military Police and Department of Emergency Service and deep partnership with its German hosts makes for an incredible team of teams.

The Air Force’s largest career field is dedicated to protecting and defending against global criminal elements.

Holliday said, “It was a fantastic opportunity. I’m also happy to represent our country overseas. Learning about how law enforcement works in Germany, where they don’t have rules like probable cause or certain important factors that America does, has been a significant learning experience.”

Submitted by Bethany R. Watson, Hillsboro.