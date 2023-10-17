OHIO HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL POLL

DIVISION I

1. Lakewood St. Edward (11) 8-1 164

2. Hilliard Bradley (4) 9-0 137

3. Pickerington North (1) 9-0 129

4. Cincinnati Princeton 9-0 107

5. Milford 9-0 105

6. Gahanna Lincoln 9-0 93

7. Lewis Center Olentangy 8-1 59

8. Delaware Olentangy Berlin 8-1 49

9. Centerville (2) 8-1 40

10. Cincinnati Moeller 5-4 20

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cleveland Heights 18. Canton McKinley 15. Findlay 12.

DIVISION II

1. Massillon Washington (13) 9-0 173

2. Akron Hoban (3) 8-0 157

3. Avon 9-0 137

4. Canal Winchester 9-0 105

(tie) Cincinnati Anderson (1) 8-1 105

6. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 8-1 84

7. Cincinnati Withrow 8-1 63

8. Painesville Riverside 8-1 56

9. Troy (1) 8-1 37

10. Cincinnati Winton Woods 7-2 26

Others receiving 12 or more points: Hudson 21. Medina Highland 18.

DIVISION III

1. Toledo Central Catholic (13) 9-0 169

2. Hamilton Badin (3) 9-0 148

3. Youngstown Ursuline (2) 9-0 144

4. Columbus Bishop Watterson 9-0 124

5. Norton 9-0 75

6. London 9-0 67

7. Chagrin Falls Kenston 8-1 61

8. Tiffin Columbian 8-1 47

9. Geneva 8-1 40

10. Celina 8-1 30

Others receiving 12 or more points: Trotwood-Madison 26. Chardon 16.

DIVISION IV

1. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (11) 9-0 167

2. Sandusky Perkins (2) 8-0 146

3. Steubenville (1) 8-1 131

4. Canton South 9-0 109

5. Cleveland Glenville (3) 6-3 77

6. Thornville Sheridan 8-1 61

7. Columbus Bishop Hartley 7-2 48

8. Cincinnati Wyoming 8-1 47

9. Cincinnati Taft 7-2 44

10. Springfield Shawnee (1) 8-1 32

Others receiving 12 or more points: Mentor Lake Catholic 31. Beloit West Branch 19. Chillicothe Unioto 17. Streetsboro 16.

DIVISION V

1. Perry (10) 9-0 156

2. Liberty Center (3) 9-0 134

3. Coldwater (3) 9-0 131

4. Germantown Valley View (2) 9-0 127

5. Ironton 8-1 100

6. Oak Harbor 9-0 90

7. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 7-1 66

8. Canfield S. Range 8-1 65

9. Waynesville 7-2 20

10. Creston Norwayne 8-1 19

Others receiving 12 or more points: Brookville 15. Barnesville 12. Proctorville Fairland 12.

DIVISION VI

1. Kirtland (5) 8-1 147

(tie) West Jefferson (8) 9-0 147

3. Versailles (3) 7-2 131

4. Sugarcreek Garaway (1) 9-0 130

5. Bluffton 9-0 103

6. Rootstown 8-0 69

7. Williamsburg 8-1 54

8. Cincinnati Country Day 9-0 46

9. Columbia Station Columbia 9-0 45

10. West Liberty-Salem (1) 8-1 42

Others receiving 12 or more points: New Madison Tri-Village 21.

DIVISION VII

1. Maria Stein Marion Local (15) 9-0 177

2. Ansonia (3) 9-0 145

3. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 9-0 110

4. Danville 9-0 101

5. Dalton 7-1 87

6. Tiffin Calvert 8-0 84

7. Minster 8-1 72

8. Hamler Patrick Henry 7-2 45

9. McComb 8-1 44

10. Malvern 8-1 36

Others receiving 12 or more points: Beaver Eastern 27.