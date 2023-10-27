Rally at airport, raise for mayor, Ball vs. Bryant

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1928, The Greenfield Republican reported that an informed vote of residents and voters of Greenfield was scheduled to be held on the topic of a proposed Paint Creek Dam and power project following promoters wanting to purchase the power plant.

The annual Halloween celebration was planned for the coming week, as multiple prizes were offered for various costumes, such as funniest, most artistic, best impersonation, best group, best-decorated farm wagon and best “rube.”

The newspaper publishers from all around southern Ohio, which included Adams, Brown, Clermont, Clinton, Fayette, Highland, Pike, Ross and Scioto counties, planned to hold a quarterly meeting to discuss the newspaper problems going on in the area.

The annual field trials and specialty show of the Highland Beagle Show were planned for the upcoming week, with around 150 entrants totaled for the field trials across “several” states as the Highland Club was “probably” the largest one in the country.

In sports, the McClain varsity football team picked itself up after a 26-0 drubbing by Washington C.H. the prior week with a 13-7 win over Clarksburg as Bobby Head tallied a 40-yard pick-six, leading the Tigers to the win.

IGA Stores advertised multiple products including a package of puffed rice for 15 cents, a 12-ounce jar of strawberry preserves for 19 cents, a package of bran flakes for 8 cents and IGA butter for 51 cents.

This week in 1953, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that Hillsboro High School star running back Joe Cole was still under suspension from the football team following an altercation he was involved in during practice early in the week.

Henri Marc, president of The American Pad and Textile Co., announced his purchase of the Masland Sportswear Division of the C.H. Masland and Son Co., of Carlisle, Pennsylvania, which was to be moved to Greenfield.

Greenfield Village Council announced that it planned to table an ordinance that would have increased Greenfield Mayor James Clyburn’s salary from $2,400 per year to $3,300 per year beginning on the first of the year.

Greenfield officials were given a “progress report” on a survey from a Cincinnati consulting firm based on Greenfield’s possible need for more storm and sanitary sewers as well as a larger sewage disposal plant.

In sports, the McClain varsity football team decimated the Lancaster Boys Industrial School, 47-0, thanks to three touchdowns by Virgil Althouse and one touchdown apiece by John Tudor and Tom Fetters, among others.

Rooks Food Market, located “across from Waddell’s” in Greenfield, advertised multiple products including 12 cans of orange juice for $2.49, six cans of sliced peaches for $1.98 and six cans of pork and beans for $1.10.

This week in 1978, The Press-Gazette reported that Ohio Governor James Rhodes held a rally at the Highland County Airport, saying that the county is “making progress in education” and that his main opponent was “fuzzy” on education.

An informal gathering was announced for the return of Delmar “Bus” Anderson, former coach for the Hillsboro football team from 1938 to 1942, with all people who wanted to talk to him invited and no reservations required.

The governing board of the Community Action Organization “regretfully” accepted the resignation of Manpower Director and Program Planner Dan Storck, who accepted the position of executive director of the Community Action Organization in Butler County.

Hillsboro Mayor D. Dean Hill signed a proclamation from the Ohio Rural Carrier’s Auxiliary that designated the week of Oct. 23-29 as National Safety on the Streets Week.

In sports, the Miami Trace Panthers picked apart the Hillsboro High School varsity football team by a score of 50-0, headlined by Panther quarterback Scoot Grooms, who passed for 186 yards and rushed for 75 more.

Chakere’s Colony Theatre, located in Hillsboro, advertised “Hot Lead and Cold Feet,” which was produced by Walt Disney Productions, directed by Robert Butler and starred Jim Dale, Karen Valentine and Don Knotts.

Haines’ Town and Country Stores, located in Wilmington, Blanchester and Hillsboro, advertised multiple products, including men’s fancy insulated vests for $13.57, fall fashion slacks for $17.57 and fall skirts for as low as $6.97.

This week in 2003, The Times-Gazette reported that John Baal, Democratic challenger for Greenfield mayor, was going up against Lanny Bryant, the Republican incumbent in the position.

Chris Woodyard, author of “Haunted Ohio,” visited Greenfield Middle School and gave a presentation at the Greenfield High School Auditorium focused on her story of ghosts in Ohio.

Maplecrest Farms in Hillsboro ranked as the ninth-largest in terms of registered Angus beef cattle in Ohio, with the farm having recorded 80 head of Angus with the American Angus Association during fiscal year 2003.

In sports, the Lynchburg-Clay boys’ varsity soccer team advanced onto the district finals thanks to a 2-1 win over Unioto, with Christian Myers getting the game-winning goal in overtime.

Star Cinemas, located at 211 Harry Sauner Rd. in Hillsboro, advertised multiple films, including “School of Rock,” starring Jack Black and Miranda Cosgrove, and “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” starring Jessica Biel and Andrew Byrniarski.

Eagle One Automobiles advertised multiple vehicles including a 2000 Dodge Durango with a television, rear air and new tires for $17,900 and a 1998 Suzuki Sidekick with air-conditioning and a sunroof for $5,995.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.