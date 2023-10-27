Greenfield offering internet safety sessions

Next week the Greenfield Exempted Village School District is offering sessions on internet safety, one for kids and the other for grownups.

Presenting the sessions is Jesse Weinberger, a nationally-recognized speaker on the topic of internet safety. She is a TEDx presenter, podcast host and author, superintendent Quincey Gray said.

On Nov. 1, there will be learning sessions with middle school students, and then on Nov. 2, a session for adults that will include the information gathered from the student session.

The Nov. 2 session begins at 7 p.m. in the McClain cafeteria and is for adults only. This includes parents, guardians and members of the community. Gray said only adults may attend this session because not only will it be “open and honest,” but Weinberger will be covering sensitive topics including sexting, sexual predation and trafficking.

“We think that internet safety is an important topic for our students, parents and community members,” Gray said. “As a district, we can provide instruction on internet safety and a safe technology environment at school, but we also want our students to understand the dangers of the internet outside of the school day.”

The Nov. 2 session is open to any adult in the community or neighboring communities, Gray said. “The more people that we have looking out for children’s safety, the better.”

To keep up with the news and information of the Greenfield Exempted Village School District, go to the district website at www.greenfield.k12.oh.us/ as well as the district’s Facebook page and other social media pages.

Angela Shepherd is a correspondent for the Greenfield School District.