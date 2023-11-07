HHS willpresent ‘Little Women’

Hillsboro High School will present “Little Women” Nov. 10-12 at the HHS Auditorium. Submitted photo

Hillsboro High School will present the play adaption of Marisha Chamberlain’s “Little Women” at the HHS Theatre on Nov. 10, 11 and 12.

Show dates and times are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday when veterans will receive a complimentary ticket.

“Louisa May Alcott’s novel ‘Little Women’ has been a family favorite for many generations. This wonderfully written adaptation for the stage captures the very best moments of her novel and will leave the audience laughing, crying and remembering the simple pleasures of life,” Jenna Horick, who serves as co-director of the play with her husband, Jeff Horick, said in a news release.

Tickets can be purchased at the door for $10 adults and $7 for students or online for $8 for adults and $5 for students at https://our.show/littlewomen23.

”Under the guidance of their beloved mother, the four young March sisters — tempestuous Jo, motherly Meg, shy Beth and spoiled baby Amy — struggle to keep their family going while father’s away in the Civil War. In this beautifully dramatized adaptation of the classic novel, even as privation, illness and sibling rivalry cast their shadows, each girl strives to find her true self,” the news release said.

The cast includes Gavin Isaacs, Hannah Curtis and Kora Green as narrators/community members; Logan Savage as Jo March; Mia Mercado as Meg March; Molly Smith as Beth March; Riley Griffin as Amy March; Alli Hendrix as Hannah; Kathryn Ogden as Marmee; Anna McKenzie as Aunt March; Zane Pickering-Polstra as Father; Grady Horick as Old Mr. Lawrence; Liam Horick as Laurie; and Jonah Glen Leeth as Mr. Brooke.

The crew includes Makenna Jurkovac as stage manager; Garen Ryan, Sidney Bayless and Mary McKenzie on lights; and the stage crew of Favian Martinez Mendez, Will Malone, Madelyn Jurkovac, Abigail Fryman, Ciara Woods, Preslie Crabtree, Sydney Dunlap and Jayna Florence.

