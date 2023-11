Rainsboro honor roll, attendance

Rainsboro Elementary School has released its honor rule and perfect attendance lists for the first grading period of the 2023-24 school year:

A/B Honor Roll

* Denotes all A’s

Third Grade

Mrs. Reeves — *Stormie Adams, *Stetson Alexander, *Colby Marsh, Avery Berry, Bella Gilletly, Ella Salyer, Maci Wagner

Mrs. Williamson — Troy Barricks, Ethan Clouser, Bruce Dettwiller, Jonlin Ralston, Sebastian Ross, Alaina Wisecup

Fourth Grade

Mrs. Cockrell — Irisa Adams, Jaxton Polley, Nicholas Wood

Mr. Peters — *Kendall Franklin,*Camden Gardiner, *Braden Hickok

Fifth Grade

Mr. Howard — * Andrew Lugo, Wesley Brown, Hayden Hamilton, Charlie Myers, Eethyn Retherford, Gunner Wilcox

Mrs. Johnson — *Audrey Benner,* Lucy Ross, Andrew Clay, Easton Dhume, William Leonard, Abigail Wood, Austin Woods

Perfect attendance

Pre-k

Mrs. Cadie AM — Oliver Dettwiller

Kindergarten

Mrs. Beachey — Jacob Knowles, Stella Wilham

Mrs. Wagner — Mark Brigner, Fwaylan Reffitt, Nathan King

First Grade

Mrs. Dean — Hayden Arledge, Lilly Overbey

Second Grade

Mrs. Flowers — Addison Hall, Ethan Miller, Arianna Nichols

Mrs. Priest — Lola Brigner, Maddalyn Dettwiller, Katie Houck, Nakiah Howard, Bently Leon, Bella Rodgers

Third Grade

Mrs. Williamson — Troy Barricks, Sebastian Ross,

Mrs.Reeves — Kellan Lewis, Emmett Storts, Maci Wagner

Fourth Grade

Mrs Cockrell — Eli Barricks, Breyden Charles, Jaxton Polley, Ryan Searles, Emma Sova, Levi Miller

Mr. Peters — Eli Shaw

Fifth Grade

Mr. Howard — Wesley Brown, Kennedy Dettwiller

Mrs. Johnson — Bella Cloud, Hunter Sewell, Caleb Sova

Submitted by Tina Charles, Rainsboro Elementary.