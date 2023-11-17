Toys for tykes, teen radio time, SSCC scores 123

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1933, The Greenfield Republican reported that Ernest Stokes, city firefighter, had been working for months to get toys for children that wouldn’t be able to afford their own, with Stokes then at 300 toys collected and hoping for more.

The Rev. Robert Williams, president of Ohio Northern University, was scheduled to speak at the M.E. Church, saying that he planned to speak about the university alone, but also preach and deliver a message that he thought would be worthwhile.

The expiration of J.E. Walker’s term as Greenfield postmaster was set to expire in May 1934. Two people, John Paul Watt, a well-known farmer, and Democrat and Walter Gray, a person in the mercantile business and also a Democrat, put forward their names.

Prosecuting Attorney George McDowell, Sheriff Howard Miller and Hillsboro Mayor Julius Pfarr announced slot machines were “out” in Hillsboro, with rumors that Miller was giving village mayors “a few days” to stop their operation before stepping in himself.

The Greenfield Board of Education opened bids for a proposed garage building on the McClain school lot, but bids were considered somewhat higher than the estimate by the engineer, and because of that no action was taken.

In sports, the McClain football team suffered defeat in its final matchup of the season, a 19-13 loss to an undefeated London team that left the Tigers with the same number of wins and losses alongside two draws.

Kroger advertised multiple products including a pound of rice for 5 cents, a one-pound package of soda crackers for 10 cents, 10 pounds of oranges for 35 cents, a can of tomato soup for 5 cents and three cans of milk for 10 cents.

This week in 1957, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that five McClain High School students participated in the Prince of Peace contest held at the First Baptist Church, with the winner to move onto the Highland County version and a bronze medal.

Harry West, Columbus, formalized his sale of the Elliott Hotel block at Washington and Mirabeau streets from the heirs of D.O. Miller, though the specific sale price or money involved were not disclosed.

Greenfield schools celebrated American Education Week as William Lynch, president of the Greenfield Classroom Teachers Association, was set to receive a merit award representing the organization for activities during 1956-57.

Wanda Wilkin announced that she planned to begin a new radio program called “Wanda’s Teen-Time on Radio Station WSRW (1590) in Hillsboro from 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday, with the program to include recorded music and “news and views.”

In sports, the South Central League finalized its 1957 standings as Wilmington captured the title thanks to a win over Washington, with McClain placing third on the season and Hillsboro in fifth.

Rooks Food Market, located at 511 S. Washington St. in Greenfield, advertised multiple products, including a box of instant cake mix for 25 cents, five packages of sliced bacon for $1 and beef liver for 35 cents per pound.

This week in 1983, The Press-Gazette reported that the Multimedia, Inc. production company started work at McCoppin’s Mill for the filming of a new part of NBC-TV’s “Special Treat” that was to premiere on March 6, 1958.

The Highland County Unit of the American Cancer Society received four awards at the Ohio State Crusade Training Conference held in Columbus, with one of the awards being for “Bettering Our Best Year.”

The Highland County Board of Commissioners approved a petition to annex additional land to the city of Greenfield, with the land being a portion of the Beatty Subdivision in Madison Township.

The Waw-wil-a-way Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution awarded the DAR Good Citizen Medal 1983-84 to Susie Sexton, Chris Colliver and Richard Hawk, three seniors in Highland County high schools.

In sports, Hillsboro High School honored participants of fall sports programs at its annual fall banquet, with honored programs including cheerleading, volleyball, cross country, golf and football from freshman to senior year.

Chakere’s Colony Theatre, located in Hillsboro, advertised multiple films including “The Smurfs and the Magic Flute,” starring Bill Capizzi and Patty Foley, and “Richard Pryor: Here and Now.”

Convenient Food Mart, located at 226 N. High St. in Hillsboro, advertised multiple products, including a gallon of milk for $1.79, a pound of Golden Ripe bananas for 29 cents, a pound of mixed nuts for $1.49 and two 16-ounce loaves of white bread for 79 cents.

This week in 2008, The Times-Gazette reported that Highland County was ranked 15th in state sheriff sales with 6.5 sheriff sales per thousand, based on population, according to Policy Matters Ohio, with Hardin County listed in first place.

The Southern State Community College Board of Trustees meeting played host to more than 70 students, faculty and staff who wanted to voice their concerns about the university, which included comments about adding more full-time employees.

Highland County Children Services was scheduled to host its Country Christmas fundraiser at the “historic barn” at the Fling Family Farm, with the proceeds planned to go to local foster families.

In sports, the Southern State Patriot basketball defeated the Clark State Eagles by a score of 124-113 thanks to a combined 27 three-pointers by both teams, with Hillsboro High School graduate Tirrell Cumberland scoring a game-high 47 points and seven three-pointers.

