Forecast shows Hillsboro at deficit in 4 years

Jailyn Williams (left) was honored by the Hillsboro School as a state track and field qualifier. She is pictured with superintendent Tim Davis. Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette

A five-year forecast that shows the Hillsboro City Schools facing a general fund deficit within four years was presented at Monday’s Hillsboro City Schools Board of Education meeting.

The forecast, required by the state to be presented by the school treasurer twice a year, shows Hillsboro with positive balances of $7.37 million, $5.36 million and $2.82 million over the next three years, respectively, but then negative balances of $272,915 and $3.58 million the following two years, respectively.

However, the forecast is only a snapshot of what is currently known based on several variables, and the numbers are adjusted as the variables become known.

Treasurer Ben Teeters said the school district had a general fund balance of $12.18 million at the end of October compared to $9.74 million a year ago. Expenses for October were $2.26 million compared to $2.14 million a year ago, and revenue for the month was $3.20 million compared to $2.65 million last year.

The reason revenue was up from last year, Teeters said, is because the district received state income tax dollars for July, August and September.

The treasurer noted that employee salaries and benefits account for about 80 percent of district expenses.

In his report to the board, superintendent Tim Davis said the district gives away 114 “Power Packs” or weekend meals for students each week.

“I want to thank the community for coming together and putting forth the funds for those Power Packs each week,” Davis said.

He also said school’s design and manufacturing class is making and selling various items like cornhole boards, magnets, license plate holders, ornaments and more. Contact the high school office for more information.

Board member Tom Milbery said he liked a senate bill recently introduced by state senator Shane Wilkin (R-Hillsboro) that opposes a recent Ohio High School Athletic Association ruling requiring ticket buyers to pay higher prices if they pay at the door of school events rather than buying tickets online. Milbery said Wilkin wants the prices to be the same.

“I congratulate Shane Wilkin. He called it shameful and I agree with him,” Milbery said.

Davis said it currently costs students and adults $7 to attend a school athletic event.

The board approved a memorandum of understanding with the Hillsboro Education Association. Davis said it was needed because the district is adding an assistant varsity swim coach position because there are now more than 40 students participating.

The board recognized Jailyn Williams for being a 2023 state track and field qualifier in the 800 meters and Corbin Winkle for being a 2023 state qualifier in cross country.

“They are great students and great role models for our kids,” said Davis, noting both students’ work ethic.

An anonymous donation of $300 for Camp Joy and $150 from Walker Real Estate for the high school yearbook department was accepted by the board.

The board approved the following for contracts contingent on a satisfactory background check: Volunteers — Jonathan Hunt, middle school boys wrestling coach; Malory Parsons, middle school girls basketball coach; Robert Zugg, middle school boys wrestling; and Emily Markgraff and Shane Perkins, Hillsboro Elementary School; Sub Classified — Bruce Messer and Bryan McComas as van drivers; Classified — Alison Hurtt as a cook retroactive to Nov. 16; Sub Certified — Sara Allen, Maggie Chaney, Tricia Howland and Jana Huff-Daye; Supplemental — Megan MacIvor as an assistant varsity swim coach.

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522.