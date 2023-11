The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

Nov . 29

INCIDENT

A resident of the 9300 block of Ballentine Road reported the theft of prescription medications. This incident remains under investigation.

Nov . 21

INCIDENT

A resident of the 12000 block of S.R. 506 reported harassment. This incident remains under investigation.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Sean C. Ackley, 20, Langsville, improper passing.

Caron L. Mowrey-Evans, 58, Washington C.H., OVI.