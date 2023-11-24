Season’s 1st snow, GPD officers sued, Reds in Hillsboro

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1925, The News-Herald reported that prominent store Feibel Bros. planned to discontinue operating its 60-year-old business as soon as it finished getting rid of its remaining stock due to the firm wanting to pursue its other business interests.

A motion was made for a new trial for John Eubanks following the jury finding him guilty of one charge of “intoxicating liquor,” with Eubanks’ defense being that no liquor was found in his possession and any that was found was in “such a small quantity.”

The annual Fathers and Sons Banquet was held and attended by 150 men and boys at the Presbyterian church and was headlined by an inspirational speech from the Rev. Frederick McMillan, the pastor of Walnut Hills Presbyterian Church in Cincinnati.

Multiple monetary gifts were made by Harold Carlisle’s mother in honor of his death in an automobile accident, with gifts of $500 apiece made to the Hillsboro Hospital and the Highland County Children’s Home.

In sports, the Hillsboro varsity football team had its most lopsided defeat of the season, losing 20-0 to Chillicothe, which was reported to be the “heaviest” team in the league, as Chillicothe took an early lead and held up from there.

The Forum Theatre advertised multiple showings, including “Roaring Adventure,” starring Jack Hoxie, “The Crackerjack,” starring Johny Hines, “The Winding Stairs” and “Ace of Spades.”

Strain’s Store, located on Main Street in Hillsboro, advertised multiple products including three large loaves of bread for 25 cents, a four-pound package of raisins for 45 cents, cocoa for 10 cents per pound and a large can of sliced pineapple for 28 cents.

This week in 1950, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that break-ins or attempted break-ins were being investigated by Highland and Clinton county authorities on S.R. 28 from Leesburg to Martinsville.

Greenfield Village Council formally approved pay raises to fire department engineers, street department personnel and Town Hall caretakers, retroactive to Nov. 1, with the engineers saying the raise was only 4 cents per hour.

The first snow of the winter season poured over the tri-county area and brought a depth of around two inches just overnight, as the snow started in the waning hours of Thanksgiving Day and continued through the night.

Greenfield schools received $33,973 from the fourth quarterly distribution of the State Foundation from tuition payments and transportation, with the funds to be used for general operating expenses.

In sports, eight of the 13 members of the McClain varsity basketball team were six feet tall or taller according to coach Tom Doyle’s personal measurements, with Bill Uhl the tallest on the team at six feet, nine inches.

Chakere’s Lyric Theatre, located in Greenfield, advertised multiple films including “Quicksand,” starring Mickey Rooney and Jeanne Cagney, and “The Midnight Patrol,” starring Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy.

Kroger advertised multiple products, including a pound of sliced bacon for 55 cents, Armour Star smoked hams for 49 cents per pound, a 10-ounce package of broccoli for 10 cents and a pound of sharp cheese for 49 cents.

This week in 1975, The Press-Gazette reported that a man and his former wife filed a $250,000 damage suit against two Greenfield police officers Sgt. Greg Haley and Ptl. Roger Poole, for allegedly using excessive force against them and illegally arresting them.

Two members of the 1975 World Series Champion Cincinnati Reds squad, Gary Nolan and Darrell Chaney, planned to visit Hillsboro from 1-3 p.m. at Jerry Haag Motors to sign autographs and give out photos.

The ASC Community Committee election ballots were scheduled to be mailed to all eligible farm voters, with ballots due by Dec. 1, as some of the candidates included Chester Baldwin, Forrester Carpenter and Oliver Morris.

Two people from the Highland County Choir, Gale Rhoades and Lori Hastings, planned to appear with the All-Ohio Youth Choir during the traditional Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade held in New York City.

In sports, the 1975-76 season of the McClain varsity basketball team was previewed. The season’s team was small and inexperienced compared to last year due to only one starter returning from last season’s 18-6 team.

Chakere’s Colony Theatre, located in Hillsboro, advertised “Mr. Superinvisible,” written by Maria Laura Rocca, directed by Antonio Margheriti and starring Dean Jones, Gastone Moschin and Ingeborg Schoner.

The Hillsboro Sundry Store, located at 127 W. Main St. in Hillsboro, advertised multiple products including a box of 20 Alka-Seltzer Plus cold tablets for 89 cents, a cordless Westclox wall clock for $7.77 and a 29-ounce jar of apple butter for 59 cents.

This week in 2000, The Times-Gazette reported that Jim Crabtree, a lifetime Greenfield resident and Eagles member since 1949, was to be the grand marshal for the 2000 Santa Claus Parade in Greenfield.

The Cornerstone Assembly of God was scheduled to host its spaghetti dinner and also give away at least 125 turkeys to families in attendance.

The new Lynchburg-Clay school buildings were planned to be finished by February 2001, according to the Lynchburg-Clay School Board, as a building dedication committee was formed with Marica Singer as chairperson.

In sports, the Portsmouth varsity football team “found a home away from home” at Richards Memorial Field in Hillsboro as the Trojans won two games there, one against Purcell Marian in the Division III regional semis and then against Chaminade Julienne in the finals.

Northview Motors, located at 1585 N. High St. in Hillsboro, advertised multiple vehicles including a 1997 Dodge Stratus with air-conditioning for $5,995 and a 1995 Isuzu Rodeo LS with four-wheel drive for $11,995.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.