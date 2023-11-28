Reported fire, explosion at Jimbo’s Auto

Firefighters were battling a massive fire late Tuesday afternoon at Jimbo’s Auto Repair, located at 502 S. High St. in Hillsboro. Scanner traffic calling emergency personnel to the scene called it a fire with an explosion. Multiple vehicles on the lot were on fire and the blaze appeared to be in danger of spreading to neighboring businesses. This story will be updated as more information becomes available. Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette Firefighters were battling a massive fire late Tuesday afternoon at Jimbo’s Auto Repair, located at 502 S. High St. in Hillsboro. Scanner traffic calling emergency personnel to the scene called it a fire with an explosion. Multiple vehicles on the lot were on fire and the blaze appeared to be in danger of spreading to neighboring businesses. This story will be updated as more information becomes available. Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette

Firefighters were battling a massive fire late Tuesday afternoon at Jimbo’s Auto Repair, located at 502 S. High St. in Hillsboro. Scanner traffic calling emergency personnel to the scene called it a fire with an explosion. Multiple vehicles on the lot were on fire and the blaze appeared to be in danger of spreading to neighboring businesses. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

