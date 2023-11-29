Local sports briefs

Hillsboro Elks Hoop Shoot

The Hillsboro Elks Hoop Shoot, a free throw contest with winners of each age group moving on to the district Elks Hoop Shoot, will be held Saturday, Dec. 9 at the Hillsboro Elementary School gymnasium. Registration will start at 9 a.m. The district contest will be held at noon Saturday, Jan. 13 at Wilmington High School. The contest is for boys and girls ages 8-13. Anyone who will be 7 on April 1, 2024, and anyone who will be 14 on the same date is ineligible to participate. The age groups, in both boys and girls divisions, are 8-9 years, 10-11 years and 12-13 years.