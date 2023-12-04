SSCC joins collaboration for advanced manufacturing

Southern State Community College has accepted the invitation to serve as a partner in the Ohio Semiconductor Collaboration Network (OSCN) to be part of a yearlong professional development opportunity. Southern State’s participation will help to accelerate its advanced manufacturing presence in Ohio.

Led by the National Alliance for Partnerships in Equity, this initiative supports the statewide effort to build the pipeline and increase completions in advanced manufacturing. The initiative was launched by the Ohio Association of Community College’s Success Center (OACC), for which Southern State has been a long-standing member.

According to Southern State Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs Dr. Erika Goodwin, the college is pursuing coursework and eventual certificates and degrees in the areas of advanced manufacturing to support new industries coming to the area, namely Honda and Intel. Intel has provided grant support for the initial endeavor and the OACC provided a grant for support in the development of manufacturing curriculum.

“Southern State is excited to launch its manufacturing curriculum in January 2024 by offering our first course, Introduction to Manufacturing,” said Goodwin. The course will be held at the college’s central campus in Hillsboro on Thursdays from 5 to 7:40 p.m.

Goodwin would like to offer her thanks to OACC, OSCN and Intel. “I have enjoyed working with these groups. Without their support, the course that we are offering on our spring schedule would not be possible,” she said.

Introduction to Manufacturing is a course that will introduce students to print reading and part visualization from drawings, including analyzing and interpreting multiview drawings and three-dimensional models, location of key features, and dimensioning specifications.

Throughout the semester, concepts in geometric dimensioning and tolerances will also be discussed along with the use of precision measurement tools including scales, calipers, micrometers, dial indicators and coordinate measurement machines. Students will incorporate the use of computer interfaces in metrology and basic statistical process control and topics in lean manufacturing.

For more information or questions about Southern State’s manufacturing courses, contact Goodwin at [email protected], or Jim Barnett, associate professor of engineering, at [email protected].

Spring semester begins Jan. 8, 2024, and registration is underway.

Submitted by Jamie Wheeler, Highland County Chamber of Commerce.