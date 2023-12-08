ADAMH Red Ribbon essay contest winners

The Paint Valley Alcohol Drug Addiction and Mental Health Board has selected winners for its 10th annual “Write in Red” Red Ribbon Week Essay Contest.

The contest was part of Red Ribbon Week, observed Oct. 23-27, and was open to all middle school and high school students in Fayette, Highland, Pickaway, Pike and Ross counties. Students were given a red pen to write an essay for the contest about how to prevent drug, alcohol and tobacco abuse. This year, 14 of the 22 school districts in the Paint Valley ADAMH Board’s service area submitted entries.

One student from each county was selected to receive a $500 scholarship to any accredited college or university. School winners also received a $100 prize.

“I am thankful for the young people in our community. It was encouraging to read al of the great responses submitted by our students,” said Melanie Swisher, Paint Valley ADAMH Board executive director. “I hope the community will join us in congratulating the winners and all of the students who participated in the contest and other Red Ribbon Week activities. All of our children are worthy of love and support. Together we can created a healthy community for our young people.”

The following students were awarded a $100 prize for winning their school’s essay contest and a $500 scholarship for winning the county contest: Jillian Harvey, Fairfield High School; Sienna Hartley, Miami Trace Middle School; Makenzi Bates, Westfall High School; Gabrielle Wall, Waverly High School; Jozy Lougheed, Southeastern High School.

The following students were school winners and awarded $100: Daymion Daulton, Washington Middle School; Kaliyan Pendleton, Fairfield Middle School; Alexandra McKinley, McClain High School; Kyleigh Shoemaker, Greenfield Middle School; Bria McDonald, Hillsboro High School; Caraline West, Lynchburg-Clay High School; Lily Layne, Lynchburg-Clay Middle School; Ivree Burns, Whiteoak High School; Jenna Canada Whiteoak Middle School; Abigail Baker, Teays Valley High School; Brent McGuire, Piketon High School; Ryleigh Sabo, Piketon Middle School; Roxanne Miller, Western High School; Cora Lynn Collins, Western Middle School; Hannah Kempton, Huntington High School.

The Paint Valley ADAMH Board is a political subdivision of the state government created in 1967 by the Ohio Legislature to ensure the availability of community-based addiction and mental health services for the residents of the counties is serves.

Submitted by Melanie Swisher, Paint Valley ADAMH Board executive director.