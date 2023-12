Paul E. Howland, a three-time All-South Central Ohio League and All-Ohio pitcher at McClain High School from 1969-71, will be added to the McClain Wall of Fame in Greenfield. He pitched for the Cincinnati Reds farm club in Florida and through his first five appearances had a 3-1 record. In 33 innings he had 18 runs (15 earned) on 26 hits while striking out 17 and walking 17.

Submitted photo