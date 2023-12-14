Recreational marijuana still not available for purchase

As of Thursday, Dec. 7, possession of cannabis is legal in the state of Ohio, 30 days after voters passed Issue 2 on the November General Election ballot.

The Ohio Senate passed a bill to change the language of the original statute as it took effect, and while some proposed changes to the law are drawing concerns from supporters, the reaction to the developments overall has been excitement.

“I think it’s a great step in the right direction for the state of Ohio,” said Jared Mosley, manager of the Virilife Dispensary in Hillsboro. He said calls to the dispensary have increased since the issue’s passage.

The Senate’s bill proposes a cut in THC levels for both plant and extract products, as well as a ban on growing cannabis at home, directing tax revenue toward funding for the state, law enforcement training, substance abuse treatment and prevention and safe driving training, all things that were different in the original statute.

“Currently, it’s not changing too much,” said Mosley. “They gave us nine months to create regulations and laws and then, after that, it will be open for dispensaries to sell, but up until then it’s just medical patients. It’ll take a while for the regulations to come out for dispensaries to be able to sell, but after that all of the dispensaries should have licensing to sell.”

The Ohio House of Representatives and Governor Mike DeWine still need to approve the bill.

In a press conference, DeWine reiterated his stance that he recognized the will of the voters, but that the state has an obligation to implement the program properly.

“The bill that was just passed out in the Senate committee, while respecting the will of the voters, deals with the practical challenges of its program and protects as best we can our children, our families and those who don’t want to be exposed to marijuana at all,” he said. “It’s very important, I believe, that this bill now in front of the Senate pass and become law. And it’s important that this occur as soon as possible.”

Recreational marijuana is not yet available for purchase in Ohio dispensaries, but the Department of Commerce’s new Division of Cannabis Control must adopt rules to implement the statute within nine months of the effective date, according to the department website.

Anyone over the age of 21 is allowed to possess and use non-medical marijuana in the state of Ohio.

The bill would take effect 90 days after the governor signs it.

