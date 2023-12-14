YLA center opening at Cave Lake

YLA’s first program building at Cave Lake, a lodging, kitchen, dining room and meeting space, will open in 2024. In addition to hosting YLA programs, the facility will be available to other groups and organizations for meetings, staff trainings, retreats and events. Submitted photo

The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) Power planning grant recently awarded to the Ohio-West Virginia Youth Leadership Association (YLA) advances development of YLA’s Cave Lake Center for Community Leadership. This project will support YLA’s plan for the expansion of facilities near Highland County and enhance and grow its Cave Lake Center for Community Leadership program.

The training program helps high school students and young adults develop leadership skills to help their communities reverse the negative impact of coal plant closures and job loss through building an entrepreneurial, cultural and civic foundation for economic renewal. One strategic plan for the Youth Leadership Association Cave Lake Center for Community Leadership will be created by the end of the planning grant period.

“Highland County and youth across Appalachia will benefit from the investment in Cave Lake,” said YLA Director and McClain High School graduate David King.

“Cave Lake’s impact will benefit Highland County and all Ohio’s Appalachian communities and beyond. Cave Lake will help our young people point their lives to achievement, make healthy drug free choices, succeed in school, be productive members of community and ready for career and the workplace,” said Highland County commissioner David T. Daniels.

YLA is a not-for-profit focused on youth civic leadership development. YLA signature programs are local YLA Chapters, Youth in Government at the Ohio Statehouse and West Virginia Capitol, 8th Grade Youth & Government Seminars, Teen Entrepreneurship and Leadership Summits and Youth Opportunity Camps for children at Camp Horseshoe and soon at YLA’s new Cave Lake Center for Community Leadership in Pike County. YLA programs are open to youth from every school, home school, community and youth organizations.

For more information or to get involved, call 304-478-2481 or visit www.ylaleads.org.

Submitted by David King, YLA director.