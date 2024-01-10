HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

Jan. 8

INCIDENTS/CHARGES

A resident of the 11000 block of North Shore Drive reported attempted fraud.

A deputy responded to the 7700 block of Creek Road after a report of a disturbance. After investigation, Jodie L. Clark, 39, Lebanon, was charged with domestic violence.

A resident of the 12000 block of Barger Road reported identity fraud. This incident remains under investigation.

Deputies responded to the 7000 block of North Beach Road after a report of a burglary. After investigation, Harold L. Bollack, 48, Hillsboro, and Tammy S. Fuchs, 56, Hillsboro, were both charged with burglary.

Jan. 9

INCIDENTS/CHARGES

A deputy responded to the 11000 block of Highland Hills Drive after a report of a disturbance. After investigation, charges were declined. A male was trespassed from the property.

A resident of the 8800 block of S.R. 138 reported a domestic disturbance. After investigation, Cora N. McBride, 20, Washington C.H., and James R. Clark, 21, Hillsboro, were each charged with domestic violence.

A deputy responded to the 9100 block of Smart Hill Road after a report of a domestic disturbance. After investigation, the parties agreed to separate. No charges were filed.