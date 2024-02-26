Lynchburg man sentenced for abduction

Kern

A Lynchburg man sentenced to multiple years in prison for abduction and domestic violence was among two people sentenced recently in Highland County Common Pleas Court.

Joshua Kern, 35, was sentenced to 24 months in prison on one count of abduction, a third-degree felony, which was ordered to be consecutive to six months for one count of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. Kern was given 35 days of jail-time credit.

According to court documents for the first count, around Nov. 6, 2023, Kern, without the privilege to do so, created a risk of physical harm to the victim or placing them in fear.

According to court documents for the second count, around Nov. 6, 2023, Kern knowingly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to the victim, a family or household member.

In other sentencings, Terry Pigg, 40, New Vienna, was sentenced to three years of community control on one count of aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

Pigg was ordered to successfully complete Substance Use Disorder and recommended aftercare treatment.

The court ordered that if Pigg violated any of the community control sanctions, he would be given a sentence of between six and 12 months and ordered to pay a fine of $2,500.

According to court documents, around July 2, 2023, someone related to Pigg called 911 from their home on Powell Road saying that Pigg had overdosed. A sergeant was dispatched to the location along with the New Vienna life squad. When the sergeant got there, EMTs said that Pigg and another person were inside the bathroom and the door was locked.

Pigg was “alert and talking,” but refused to exit the bathroom. The sergeant entered the property and ordered Pigg and the other person to exit the room. After “several minutes,” the two exited. EMTs then took Pigg outside the residence to evaluate him. Another person related to Pigg asked the sergeant to check the bathroom for illegal substances.

After entering the bathroom, the sergeant saw a plastic bag floating in the toilet’s water. The sergeant also saw two plastic bags on the floor next to the toilet which “appeared” to hold illegal substances. One of the bags held a crystal substance and the other one held a powder substance. The suspected narcotics were submitted to BCI for analysis. The crystal substance was found to contain met. The powder substance was found to contain a fentanyl-related compound, a Schedule II controlled substance.

