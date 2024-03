Lynchburg-Clay High School’s Jade Massey will be playing soccer for the Wilmington Lady Quakers next fall. Massey is a two-time All-Southern Hills Athletic Conference player (2022, 2023). She was honorable mention All-District (2021), 2nd team (2022) and 1st team (2023). She was named 1st team All-Ohio (2023) and was the SHAC and Southeast District Player of the Year for 2023. Pictured are (sitting) Brittany Massey (mother), JadeMassey, Jaime Massey (father) and (standing) JJ Massey (brother).

Submitted photo