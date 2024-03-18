West signs with Ohio Christian

Lynchburg-Clay High School’s Addison West will be playing basketball for the Ohio Christian Lady Trailblazers next season. West is a two-time All-Southern Hills Athletic Conference player (2023, 2024), was named honorable mention All-District 14 (2023) and 2nd team (2024). She earned spots on the Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association 2nd team in 2023 and 1st team in 2024 and was named honorable All-Ohio in 2023. West ended her career with 1,075 career points. Pictured (sitting) are Amy West (mother), Addison West, Matt West (father); (standing) Jackson West (brother), OCU coach Lauryn VanHoose and Lillian West (sister).

Submitted photo