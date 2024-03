Lynchburg-Clay High Schol’s Autumn Wilkin will be playing golf for the Shawnee State Lady Bears next fall. Wilkin is a three-time All-Southern Hills Athletic Conference golfer (2021, 2022, 2023) and earned spots on the honorable All-Southeast District team (2022, 2023). Pictured (l-r) are Doug Wilkin (father), Autumn Wilkin and Trisha Wilkin (mother).

Submitted photo