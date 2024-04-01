Hillsboro library starting new youth club

The Hillsboro Library is excited to invite young patrons to attend Hogwarts with their newest book club.

The Series Club is designed for ages 9-15 and will allow kids to read their way through popular book series at their own pace.

“Many of those big series, like ‘Harry Potter’, have some pretty massive books and can be a little daunting,” said circulation manager Sarah Davidson. “So we’re going to take the books in bite-size bits, reading two-three chapters at a time, and really doing a deep dive into these beloved stories.

“We went with Harry Potter to read first because our Hogwarts-themed party over the summer was a big hit.”

Each meeting will include a coloring sheet, a snack, a craft, and a discussion of the highlighted chapters.

“And, once we get to the chapters where Harry’s at Hogwarts, we’ll of course get sorted into our own houses,” said Davidson. “Once club members have their houses, we’ll also add in a house points activity during each meeting. At the end of each book, the house that has the most points will receive a Harry Potter-related prize. We have lots of big plans for this club, and we’re super excited to share them with our patrons.”

The club will meet every other week with the first meeting set for Monday, April 22 at 5:30 p.m. The club will discuss the first three chapters, make a Hogwarts letter-themed bookmark, and snack on gummy snakes.

“And while the club is designed for ages 9-15, I definitely won’t turn away any parents who accompany their kids,” Davidson said. “I grew up with Harry Potter, so I know how much fun it is to make new Potter-related memories. I’m hoping this club will be a way for parents and kids to bond over the books together by discussing it in a group and doing fun crafts and activities.”

Patrons are invited to sign up for the club at the front desk so that they can receive their own Hogwarts letter.

For more information on this or other library programs, call 937-393-3114, visit www.highlandco.org, or search “Highland County District Library of Ohio” on Facebook.

Submitted by Sarah Davidson, circulation manager, Hillsboro library.