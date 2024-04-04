Three years for assault with firearm

A Chillicothe man sentenced to three years in prison for assault was among two people sentenced recently in Highland County Common Pleas Court.

Darnell Thompson, 23, was sentenced to prison on one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony. Thompson was given 58 days of jail-time credit.

Thompson was convicted of a felony of the first or second degree committed it after March 22, 2019, which made him subject to the Reagan Tokes Law. Because he was sentenced for a single offense, he was given the minimum sentence he could receive, according to court records.

A period of supervision under conditions determined by the Adult Parole Authority after his release from prison was found to be mandatory.

According to court documents, around Aug. 16, 2023, and continuing through Aug. 17, 2023, Thompson and an accomplice caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a victim by means of a Taurus PT140 .40 caliber handgun.

In other sentencings, Alan Reynoso, 62, Springfield, was sentenced to three years of community control on one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.

Reynoso was ordered to be assessed for Substance Use Disorder treatment and follow any recommended treatment by April 17, 2024, and pay restitution of $2,990. If he violates any of the community control sanctions, he would be given a sentence of between six and 18 months and ordered to pay a fine of $5,000.

According to court documents, around May 30, 2023, Reynoso stole a 1999 Suzuki Intruder.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.