New Hillsboro physician

Highland Health Providers has announced that Roxanne Groseth, APRN-CNP, will be joining Physicians for Women full-time for gynecology services.

Groseth graduated with her nursing degree from Concordia University Wisconsin in 2009. She worked as a registered nurse for 14 years in the Cincinnati area before graduating from the University of Cincinnati Women’s Health Nurse Practitioner Program in 2023.

To schedule a gynecology appointment with Groseth, call Physicians for Women at 937-393-3406.

Submitted by Kennedi Claycomb, marketing/customer service assistant, Highland District Hospital.