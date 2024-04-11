Shoemaker completes leader summit

Leesburg-based farmer Kip Shoemaker joined Ohio Corn & Wheat (OCW) for its Emerging Leader Summit, a two-day program designed to help growers develop skills in leadership, communication and advocacy. This cohort included 10 participants from across Ohio.

“The Emerging Leaders Summit is our opportunity to equip industry leaders and build on the skills they have already begun developing through their own practices and work,” said Tadd Nicholson, executive director of Ohio Corn & Wheat. “I see a great future for Kip. He has the curiosity and determination needed to be a truly great leader.”

Shoemaker works as a credit officer with Farm Credit Mid America and grows corn and soybeans with his wife, Megan, on their farm. Shoemaker has a bachelor’s degree in agribusiness and applied economics from The Ohio State University and has served on both the Highland County Farm Bureau and his local church’s boards.

At the summit, Shoemaker learned more about membership organizations, commodity checkoff programs and policy issue priorities. He also toured the Ohio Statehouse, met with State Senator Tim Schaffer and learned more about affecting change in public policy.

Farmers interested in next year’s Emerging Leader Summit may contact Marlene Eick at [email protected].

Submitted by Brandon Mullins.