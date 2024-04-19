Groom vanishes, Felts at Opry, end of cruising

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1924, The News-Herald reported that Arthur Nash from Cincinnati delivered a “real message” to the patrons of a Baptist church in the county, extolling the virtues of the “Golden Rule” and talking about his experiences that prove why it pays to practice it.

Ora Sauner, an implement dealer, reportedly had debts of over $74,000, as well as assets in excess of $30,000, with some of those debts to other people of Sauner family like Harry Sauner and Lewis Sauner, his father, the latter of which was owed $11,000.

Hillsboro City Council discussed the policy on petitions and how they would be signed in the order that they were received after the possibility of street oiling was brought forward, as council also approved a petition for new sidewalks, curbs and gutters.

There was still no word about the whereabouts of Walter Copeland, an employee at the Peoples-Press, who reportedly left town recently, only a couple of weeks after he married Irene West, who said she knew nothing about the disappearance.

Aaron Moul, state examiner, reported on his examination of the official’s books in Hillsboro, saying that local affairs were being “efficiently handled,” with only three errors found, those being bookkeeping errors.

The Forum Theatre, located in Hillsboro, advertised multiple showings including “Slippy McGee” starring Colleen Moore and Wheeler Oakman, “The Social Code” starring Viola Dana and “The Struggle” starring Franklyn Farnum.

Strain’s, located at Main and West streets in Hillsboro, advertised multiple products including “fancy” Wisconsin cheese for 25 cents per pound, a can of Old Dutch cleanser for 7.5 cents and two bushels bags of early Ohio seed potatoes for $2.50.

This week in 1949, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that the Rev. F.C. Gleason, a retired Presbyterian clergyman and veteran of Buckskin churches for over a decade, died in the Greenfield Municipal Hospital.

Area churches announced that there would be expanded services for the upcoming celebration of Easter Sunday, with some of those services including baptisms, receptions of new members, choirs, soloists and the organ.

A joint meeting between the Highland County Medical Society and the board of health saw a “definite forward step” made toward the goal of expanding the public health service in the county, with targeted statistics including sanitation, communicable diseases and education.

The Lyric Theatre announced that it planned to use the newly-installed RCA sound reproduction system for the first time at the showing of “Melody Time,” which was reported to be “practically identical” to the one in Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

In sports, the McClain football team was getting ready to finish spring practice with a game between the “Golds” and the “Purples,” with the Gold team having one letterman, Norman Baxla, and the Purple with three, William Babcock, Jim Sellers and Roy Barr.

The Rand Theatre, located in Greenfield, advertised multiple films including “Rose of the Yukon” starring Steve Brodie and Myrna Dell, and “Rimfire” starring James Millican and Mary Beth Hughes.

Stewart’s Pharmacy advertised multiple products including rubbing alcohol for 39 cents, Alka Seltzer for 49 cents, Lysol for 89 cents, Odorex for $1.59, Similac baby food for 88 cents and Doans pills for 59 cents.

This week in 1974, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that the Highland County Board of Commissioners signed a resolution asking the Ohio Board of Regents to create a state general and technical college district for Adams, Brown, Clinton, Fayette and Highland counties.

Multiple Highland County park rangers from Rocky Fork State Park including Claude Bach and Norman Chaney participated in an extensive training program that was the first time in Ohio history that rangers were given “thorough, professional instruction.”

An informal meeting was held at the Hillsboro City Building to attempt to discuss the revival of the Highland County Chapter of the American Red Cross, with an emphasis put on disaster preparedness and disaster relief.

Congressman William Harsha announced the approval of $10,166 of federal funds for the Highland County Community Action Organization, which “may be seen as the federal government’s nod of approval at the CAO’s recent cleanup.”

In sports, the Lynchburg-Clay baseball team picked up its second straight league win over Ripley, 5-4, with a major factor in the win being the starting pitching performance of Jamie Burton, tossing five-and-two-thirds of no-hit baseball.

Chakere’s Colony Theatre, located in Hillsboro, advertised “Magnum Force”, written by John Milius and Michael Cimino, directed by Ted Post and starring Clint Eastwood, Hal Holbrook and Mitchell Ryan.

Steen’s IGA advertised multiple products including fresh ground beef for 89 cents per pound, a dozen oranges for 79 cents, three 16-ounce cans of applesauce for 87 cents and three 16-ounce cans of golden corn for 81 cents.

This week in 1999, The Times-Gazette reported that the Highland County Board of Commissioners was asked to contribute up to $200,000 toward the Highland County Family YMCA and its construction.

Narvel Felts, country music performer, was in attendance at the Country Classic Opry in Hillsboro, with Felts calling it a “magical night,” as he was said to have entered the ’90s “among the top 30 country music artists of all time.”

Mayor Sandy Harsha announced a new uptown traffic policy that would look to put an end to cruising, as the Highland County Sheriff’s Office said it would lend support by giving bicycle and K-9 patrols to assist the Hillsboro Police Department.

In sports, the Lynchburg-Clay baseball team lost to Western Latham, 3-2, despite starting pitcher Jason Snider’s sterling performance in which he struck out 13 batters.

Jerry Haag Motors Inc., located at 1475 N. High St. in Hillsboro, advertised multiple vehicles including a 1999 Olds Cutlass GL Sedan for $288.59 per month for 36 months and a 1999 Chevy Silverado LS for $293.48 per month for 36 months.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.