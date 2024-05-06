Hillsboro boys, McClain girls runners-up

Hillsboro’s Allison Browning placed seventh in the pole vault. Chris Hoppes | AIM Media Midwest McClain’s Nicolas Alvarez and Washington’s Caiden Justice compete in the hurdles. Chris Hoppes | AIM Media Midwest Hillsboro’s Alizeh Hudson hands off to Chanel Captain during a relay race. Chris Hoppes | AIM Media Midwest McClain’s Luca Matesic hands off to Becca Bergstrom in the 4 x 100-meter relay. Tyler Flora | AIM Media Midwest

The Hillsboro boys and McClain girls both finished as runners-up last week at the eight-team Miami Trace Invitational.

Boys team scores were: Jonathan Alder 143, Hillsboro 128.5, Waverly 90, Miami Trace 84, Greeneview 80, Washington 68.5, McClain 41 and Westfall 26.

Girls team scores were: Jonathan Alder 169, McClain 126, Hillsboro 114, Miami Trace 73, Washington 634.5, Waverly 60, Greeneview 42.5 and Westfall 14.

The first place and Hillsboro and McClain placers in each event are listed below:

GIRLS RESULTS

4 x 800-meter relay – Jonathan Alder, 1st, 10:39.42; Hillsboro, 2nd, 10:53.25 (Kennedy Sexton, Taylor Thoroman, Ramsey Haines, Jailyn Williams); McClain, 7th, 13:06.14 (Sierra Barton, Reese Roble, Karlee McGlone, Reagan Johnson)

4 x 200-meter relay – Hillsboro, 1st, 1:49.33 (Alizeh Hudson, Chanel Captain, Kobie Miles, Olivia Covault); McClain, 4th, 1:55.94 (Brenna Wright, Anna Eikenberry, Addison Olaker, Larah Henson)

4 x 100-meter relay – Jonathan Alder, 1st, 51.72; McClain, 2nd, 51.73 (Luca Matesic, Becca Bergstrom, Mylie Lovett, Kaitlyn Jett); Hillsboro, 3rd, 53.23 (Meredith Dietrick, Elizabeth Sowders, Kelsey Gilkison, Alison Browning)

4 x 400-meter relay – Greeneview, 1st, 4:17.06; Hillsboro, 2nd, 4:18.93 (Alizeh Hudson, Jailyn Williams, Kobie Miles, Olivia Covault); McClain, 5th, 4:23.48 (Kaitlyn Jett, Anna Eikenberry, Larah Henson, Becca Bergstrom)

100-meter hurdles – Brenna Wright, Mc, 1st, 16.11; Kobie Miles, H, 2nd, 16.33; Adalynn Snyder, Mc, 5th, 17.57; Kamryn Asbury, H, 6th, 18.08

100-meter dash – Paige O’Bryant, Wav., 1st, 13.10; Luca Matesic, Mc, 3rd, 13.56; Kaitlyn Jett, Mc, 4th, 13.61; Chanel Captain, H, 6th, 13.68

200-meter dash – Paige O’Bryant, Wav., 1st, 27.21; Luca Matesic, Mc, 3rd, 27.67; Brenna Wright, Mc, 4th, 28.02; Meredith Dietrick, H, 5th, 28.33; Chanel Captain, H, 6th, 28.34

400-meter dash – Kierstyn Mitchell, W, 1st, 1:01.72; Olivia Covault, H, 4th, 1:03.28; Becca Bergstrom, Mc, 5th, 1:04.01

800-meter run – Jailyn Williams, H, 1st, 2:26.66; Kaitlyn Jett, Mc, 3rd, 2:32.24

1600-meter run – Ella Luker, JA, 1st, 5:40.04; Arianna Evans, H, 4th, 6:10.73

3200-meter run – Ella Luker, JA, 1st, 12:12.03; Kennedy Sexton, H, 5th, 14:18.84; Katrina Sturgeon, Mc, 6th, 14:21.22; Taylor Thoroman, H, 7th, 14:44.93

300-meter hurdles – Kobie Miles, H, 1st, 49.92; Kamryn Asbury, H, 3rd, 52.63; Adalynn Snyder, Mc, 4th, 52.98; Allie Burgess, Mc, 6th, 53.65

High jump – Mylie Lovett, Mc, 1st, 5’ 0”; Gracie Thoroman, H, 3rd, 4’ 8”; Ramsey Haines, H, 6th, 4’ 6”; Anna Eikenberry, Mc, 8th, 4’ 4”

Long jump – Aysha Haney, W, 1st, 15’ 8”; Luca Matesic, Mc, 3rd, 15’ 4 1/2”; Gracie Thoroman, H, 5th, 15’ 3 1/2”; Larah Henson, Mc, 8th, 13’ 11”

Discus throw – Lily Barnes, Mc, 1st, 124’ 5”; Bailey Parsons, Mc, 5th, 92’ 3”; Reagan Leeth, H, 8th, 85’ 6”

Shot put – Annie Saxour, JA, 1st, 33’ 10 1/2”; Lily Barnes, Mc, 2nd, 33’ 6 1/2”; Reagan Leeth, H, 6th, 28’ 8 1/2”; Bailey Parsons, Mc, 7th, 28’ 5 1/2”

Pole vault – Helena O’Connor, JA, 1st, 10’ 0”; Becca Bergstrom, Mc, 2nd, 9’ 0”; Allison Browning, H, 7th, 7’ 0”

BOYS RESULTS

4 x 800-meter relay – Hillsboro, 1st, 8:26.22 (Tate Davis, Ryan Howland, Chris Sowders, Cooper Swope; McClain, 7th, 10:27.35 (Jordan Lugo, Dart Stovall, David Jordan, Noah Van Gundy)

4 x 200-meter relay – Jonathan Alder, 1st, 1:33.32: Hillsboro, 2nd, 1:37.23 (Keahi Mhanna, Austin Bledsoe, Mason Dumpert, Michael Burns); McClain, 3rd, 1:37.96 (Keaton Beucler, T.D. Matesic, Cameron Medley, Aaron Dean)

4 x 100-meter relay – Jonathan Alder, 1st, 44.02; Hillsboro, 4th, 46.19 (Austin Bledsoe, Michael Burns, Mason Dumpert, Keahi Mhanna); McClain, 6th, 46.99 (Keaton Beucler, T.D. Matesic, Cameron Medley, Aaron Dean)

4 x 400-meter relay – Jonathan Alder, 1st, 3:30.85; Hillsboro, 2nd, 3:39.00 (Austin Bledsoe, Tate Davis, Ryan Howland, Cooper Swope); McClain, 5th, 3:53.18 (Keaton Beucler, Nicolas Alvarez, Jordan Lugo, Nathan Alvarez)

100-meter dash – Mason Coffman, W, 1st, 11.07; T.D. Matesic, Mc, 6th, 12.15

200-meter dash – Cameron Jewell, JA, 1st, 22.79; T.D. Matesic, Mc, 4th, 24.33; Cooper Swope, H, 5th, 24.42

400-meter dash – Brody Williams, W, 1st, 52.18; T.D. Matesic, Mc, 3rd, 53.24; Cooper Swope, H, 4th, 53.55

800-meter run – Luke Goode, JA, 1st, 1:59.04; Tate Davis, H, 4th, 2:03.97; Ryan Howland, H, 6th, 2:09.78

1600-meter run – Brady Tremayne, JA, 1st, 4:41.61; Chris Sowders, H, 5th, 4:56.70; Rason Brunck, H, 8th, 5:02.41

3200-meter run – Eli Fliehman, MT, 1st, 10:39.20; Rason Brunck, H, 2nd, 10:41.00; Chris Sowders, H, 7th, 11:52.74; Dartanyen Stovall, Mc, 8th, 12:07.64

110-meter hurdles – Ben Jackson, JA, 1st, 16.18; Collin Swackhammer, H, 4th, 16.73; Kameron Evers, H, 7th, 17.64

300-meter hurdles – Asher LeBeau, MT, 1st, 41.82; Collin Swackhammer, H, 2nd, 43.02

High jump – Andrew Young, W, 1st, 5’ 10”; Mason Dumpert, H, tie 3rd, 5’ 6”

Long jump – Andrew Young, W, 1st, 19’ 2”; Collin Swackhammer, H, 4th, 18’ 4 1/2”

Pole vault – Brice Perkins, MT, tie 1st, 12’ 6”; Jackson Crago, Mc, tie 1st, 12’ 6”; Austin Bledsoe, H, 3rd, 12’ 0”; Jacob Seaman, H, 7th, 9’ 6”; Brice Graham, Mc, 8th, 9’ 0”

Discus throw – Jase Hodges, GV, 1st, 138’ 6”; Ayden Clemons, H, 2nd, 135’ 9”; Jahari Pitts, H, 3rd, 132’ 5”

Shot put – Ayden Clemons, H, 1st, 45’ 0”; Heath McCravey, H, 3rd, 41’ 7; Jobe Lugo, Mc, 8th, 36’ 3 1/2”

Information for this story was provided by Chris Hoppes, sports editor, Record-Herald in Washington C.H.