Scout likes to help others

Jackson Darst-Sears, a first grader at Rainsboro Elementary, is pictured among many of the items he and his mother purchased for Rainsboro students recently using money Jackson received through the Ohio Elks Association Scout Merit Award. Photo by Maggie Lyons

The students of Rainsboro Elementary are benefiting from the generosity of a first grader who likes to help people.

Jackson Darst-Sears is a Boy Scout and a member of the Rainsboro Methodist Church’s missions team, both of which allow him to help people.

He was recently awarded the Scout Merit Award from the Ohio Elks Association. He received $1,000 with the award and chose to spend that on Rainsboro Elementary.

Jackson and his mother, Andrea Darst, went to Walmart and bought different sizes of necessity items like shoes and clothing, all for any student that may need them at Rainsboro Elementary. They also purchased a slew of headphones, something every student needs for school throughout the school year. Even more, Andrea said they bought deodorant for the older students and toothpaste, the latter of which will go with toothbrushes that Jackson sought donations for prior to receiving the merit award.

It’s showing initiative like Jackson organizing a toothbrush drive, said Dan Pearce of the Ohio Elks, that the Elks look at when considering its annual Scout Merit Award, and it’s also because of initiative like this that Pearce encouraged Jackson to apply for the award.

With the money leftover, Andrea said they will purchase specific necessary items for Rainsboro students in need of them.

“It’s a privilege to be selected,” Andrea said, “and it’s been fun doing this for Rainsboro students.”

While Jackson has only been a Boy Scout for two years, his mother said he has been attending meetings his whole life. Helping people, Jackson said, is his favorite part of scouts.

“We are truly thankful for Jackson’s generosity,” said Rainsboro Principal Maggie Lyons, “and the generosity of the Elks.”

According to Pearce, the Elks’ new youth activities budget went into effect May 1, and he encourages scout members to apply now. You can find out more about the Scout Merit Award, as well as other endeavors supporting youth, in the youth activities section of the Ohio Elks Association website. A Scout Merit Award is bestowed on a member of the Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts. Merit award money must be donated to the community in some manner, Pearce said, adding that past recipients have done this through all kinds of projects to help support their communities.

Angela Shepherd is a correspondent for the Greenfield Exempted Village Schools.