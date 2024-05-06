Premier showmen represented at banquet

Pictured (l-r) are 2023 Highland County Beef Queen Avery Teeters, 2024 Highland County Beef Queen Sydney Shelton, 2024 Highland County Beef Princess Kenley Juillerat and 2023 Highland County Beef Princess Bri Foxx. Submitted photo Pictured (l-r) are Highland County Cattlemen’s Association President Dwight Hamilton, scholarship recipient Luke Dhume and scholarship recipient Avery Teeters. Submitted photo

Premier Showmen 4-H members were well represented at the 2024 Highland County Cattlemen’s Banquet, which was held April 4.

Dwight Hamilton, president of the Highland County Cattlemen’s Association, and several other individuals spoke and shared events and activities that have occurred since the last banquet and over the last year.

Members from Premier Showmen that were recognized were as follows:

* 2023 Highland County Fair Queen Avery Teeters gave a speech as the retiring beef about all her accomplishments and representations of the beef industry she had participated in over the years.

* The 2024 Highland County Cattlemen’s Scholarship’s recipients from Premier Showmen were Luke Dhume, who is continuing his education at Southern State Community College majoring in business, and Avery Teeters, who is attending the University of Kentucky majoring in biology.

* For 2024, Kenley Juillerat was crowned the Highland County Fair Beef Princess and gave a speech on how inflation has affected the beef industry.

Submitted by Kenley Juillerat.