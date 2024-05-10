HHS boys, MHS girls FAC champs

The Hillsboro boys track and field team is pictured Thursday after winning the Frontier Athletic Conference Track and Field Championships at Washington High School. Chris Hoppes | AIM Media Midwest The McClain girls track and field team is pictured Thursday after winning the Frontier Athletic Conference Track and Field Championships at Washington High School. Chris Hoppes | AIM Media Midwest Hillsboro’s Cooper Swope (left) passed Jackson’s Ryan Stewart just before the finish in the 400-meter relay Thursday to help the Indians eek out a Frontier Athletic Conference championship by one-half a point over Chillicothe. Chris Hoppes | AIM Media Midwest McClain’s Becca Bergstrom (left) edges Hillsboro’s Olivia Covault by five/one hundredths of a second at the finish line of the 4 x 400-meter relay race Thursday. Chris Hoppes | AIM Media Midwest

WASHINGTON C.H. — By the slimmest of margins, the Hillsboro boys and McClain girls claimed the team championships at the 2024 Frontier Athletic Conference Track and Field Championships held Tuesday and Thurday at Washington High School.

Boys team scores were: Hillsboro 155, Chillicothe 154.5, Jackson 124.5, Miami Trace 99.5, Washington 79.5 and McClain 38.

Girls team scores were: McClain 143, Chillicothe 141, Hillsboro 137, Miami Trace 98, Washington 66 and Jackson 60.

The boys meet came down the very last race — the 4 x 400-meter relay. Hillsboro had to finish no more than one place behind Chillicothe to maintain its narrow lead over over the Cavaliers.

The Indians edged out Jackson for second place in the race and even though Chillicothe won the event. That gave Hillsboro the team victory with 155 points to 154.5 points for Chillicothe. Had they finished third behind Jackson, it would have meant Chillicothe would have won the FAC with 154.5 points to Hillsboro’s 153 points.

Chillicothe had won all five of the previous FAC track meets.

It as just about as close for the girls.

The McClain Lady Tigers won their second FAC track and field title by two points over Chillicothe, was two-time defending champs. McClain won the conference in 2021. There were no spring sports in Ohio in 2020 due to COVID. Hillsboro won the girls title in 2019 and Chillicothe won the first FAC track meet held in 2018.

First place, Hillsboro, McClain Washington and Miami Trace girls results:

100-meter dash – Kiera Archer, C, 1st, 12.63; Kierstyn Mitchell, W, 2nd, 13.03; Luca Matesic, Mc, 3rd, 13.05; Jordyn Gray, W, 4th, 13.25; Allison Browning, H, 5th, 13.63; Abigail Kovalchik, MT, 7th, 14.30

200-meter dash – Kiera Archer, C, 1st, 26.33; Kierstyn Mitchell, W, 2nd, 27.52; Olivia Covault, H, 3rd, 27.78; Katie Cook, Mc, 4th, 27.90; Luca Matesic, Mc, 5th, 27.93

400-meter dash – Kiera Archer, C, 1st, 1:00.76; Olivia Covault, H, 2nd, 1:04.64; Becca Bergstrom, Mc, 3rd, 1:05.41; Kamika Bennett, MT, 4th, 1:05.61; Larah Henson, Mc, 1:06.48; Alizeh Hudson, H, 6th, 1:08.32

800-meter run – Jailyn Williams, H, 1st, 2:24.41; Karleigh Cooper, MT, 3rd, 2:32.88; Kaitlyn Jett, Mc, 4th, 2:36.38; Taylor Thoroman, H, 5th, 2:42.05; Lillian Saunders, Mc, 6th, 2:44.95; Caitlyn Hayes, W, 9th, 2:46.03; Ava Shull, MT, 11th, 2:46.17; Mia Koutz, W, 12th, 3:03.24

1600-meter run – Payton McQuirt, C, 1st, 5:35.87; Jailyn Williams, H, 2nd, 5:47.12; Tori Peterson, MT, 4th, 6:14.45; Amberly Szczerbiak, MT, 5th, 6:17.04; Brooklyn Baldwin, Mc, 6th, 6:23.61; Ramsey Haines, H, 7th, 6:28.61; Sierra Barton, Mc, 9th, 7:15.46; Lauren Thompson, W, 10th, 9:49.60

3200-meter run – Katherine McCallum, C, 1st, 13:14.92; Karleigh Cooper, MT, 3rd, 13:44.95; Ramsey Haines, H, 5th, 13:56.47; Amberly Szczerbiak, MT, 6th, 13:59.21; Kennedy Sexton, H, 7th, 14:18.54; Katrina Sturgeon, Mc, 8th, 15:25.88; Calleigh Wead-Salmi, W, 9th, 17:13.08

100-meter hurdles – Kobie Miles, H, 1st, 15.36; Brenna Wright, Mc, 2nd, 15.76; Abigail Kovalchik, MT, 5th, 17.15; Kamryn Asbury, H, 6th, 17.57; Kaithlyn Maquilling, W, 7th, 18.73

300-meter hurdles – Brenna Wright, Mc, 1st, 48.83; Kobie Miles, H, 2nd, 50.81; Kamryn Asbury, H, 3rd, 51.44; Abigail Kovalchik, MT, 7th, 53.68; Allie Burgess, Mc, 8th, 53.91

4 x 100-meter relay – McClain, 1st, 51.68 (Luca Matesic, Brenna Wright, Katie Cook, Kaitlyn Jett); Hillsboro, 3rd, 54.18 (Meredith Dietrick, Elizabeth Sowders, Kelsey Gilkison, Allison Browning); Miami Trace, 4th, 55.75 (Bella Shull, Nora Morrison, Elyse Day, Gracie Shull); Washington, 5th, 57.36 (Cherilyn Maiden, Abi Forsythe, Lydia Mootispaw, Jordyn Gray)

4 x 200-meter relay – Hillsboro, 1st, 2:00.09 (Alizeh Hudson, Chanel Captain, Kobie Miles, Olivia Covault); Washington, 2nd, 2:02.65 (Jordyn Gray, Lydia Mootispaw, Aysha Haney, Kierstyn Mitchell); McClain, 5th, 2:07.71 (Mylie Lovett, Adalynn Snyder, Addison Olaker, Anna Eikenberry); Miami Trace, 6th, 2:10.88 (Elyse Day, Lauren Farrens, Nora Morrison, Kamika Bennett)

4 x 400-meter relay – McClain, 1st, 4:18.93 (Kaitlyn Jett, Larah Henson, Brenna Wright, Becca Bergstrom); Hillsboro, 2nd, 4:18.98 (Bree Bailey, Jailyn Williams, Kobie Miles, Olivia Covault); Miami Trace, 4th, 4:35.74 (Gracie Shull, Elyse Day, Lauren Farrens, Tori Peterson); Washington, 6th, 4:46.24 (Kaylee Scott, Abi Forsythe, Lyndyn Gibbs, Kaithlyn Maquiling)

4 x 800-meter relay – Chillicothe, 1st, 10:16.39 (Alana McKenzie, Katherine McCallum, Ali Mathis, Ella Strauch); Hillsboro, 2nd, 10:44.80 (Bree Bailey, Taylor Thoroman, Ramsey Haines, Jailyn Williams); Miami Trace, 3rd, 10:47.67 (Karleigh Cooper, Amberly Szczerbiak, Tori Peterson, Ava Shull); McClain, 4th, 11:09.35 (Kaitlyn Jett, Lillian Saunders, Brooklyn Baldwin, Katrina Sturgeon); Washington, 6th, 11:43.75 (Addison Weaver, Mia Koutz, Lauren Thompson, Kaylee Scott)

High jump – Lil Mapes, J, 1st, 5’ 2”; Mylie Lovett, Mc, 2nd, 5’ 0”; Kamika Bennett, MT, 3rd, 4’ 10”; Avah Ruggles, W, 4th, 4’ 10”; Gracie Thoroman, H, 6th, 4’ 8”; Tori Peterson, MT, tie 7th, 4’ 6”; Anna Eikenberry, Mc, 9th, 4’6”; Ramsey Haines, H, 10th, 4’ 4”

Pole vault – Becca Bergstrom, Mc, 1st, 8’ 6”; Allison Browning, H, tied 2nd, 8’ 0”; Kaithlyn Maquiling, W, tied 2nd, 8’ 0”; Katherine McCallum, C, 4th, 7’ 6”; Kaelyn Fischer, MT, 5th, 7’ 6”; Zoey Blanton, MT, 6th, 7’ 6”; Chinatsu Obayashi, W, 7th, 7’ 0”

Long jump – Aysha Haney, W, 1st, 16’ 9 1/4”; Luca Matesic, Mc, 2nd, 16’ 2”; Nora Morrison, MT, 3rd, 15’ 7 3/4”; Gracie Thoroman, H, 4th, 15’ 3 3/4”; Allison Browning, H, 5th, 15’ 3 1/4”; Gracie Shull, MT, 7th, 14’ 2 1/4”; Cherilyn Maiden, W, 9th, 13’ 10 1/2”

Shot put – Lily Barnes, Mc, 1st, 35’ 1”; Leah Lovett, Mc, 2nd, 34’ 6”; Emily Turner, MT, 4th, 31’ 9”; Sureya Lopez, MT, 5th, 28’ 1”; Amani Cumberland, H, 6th, 27’ 4”; Reagan Leeth, H, 7th, 26’ 6”; Calleigh Wead-Salmi, W, 8th, 25’ 9”

Discus throw – Lily Barnes, Mc, 1st, 119’ 2 1/2”; Annie Lefebvre, MT, 3rd, 96’ 5”; Emily Turner, MT, 4th, 92’ 8 1/2”; Bailey Parsons, Mc, 6th, 91’ 5 1/2”; Amani Cumberland, H, 6th, 85’ 8 1/2”; Iyanna Brown, W, 9th, 65’ 11”

First place, Hillsboro, McClain, Miami Trace and Washington boys results:

100-meter dash – Mason Coffman, W, 1st, 10.87; Gabe Perez, W, 6th, 11.76; T.D. Matesic, Mc, 7th, 11.91; Keaton Beucler, Mc, 8th, 12.30

200-meter dash – Mason Coffman, W, 1st, 22.29; Garrett Rickman, W, 5th, 23.34; Cooper Swope, H, 6th, 23.58; Janson Smith, MT, 8th, 24.74

400-meter dash – Lucas Rinehart, C, 1st, 52.00; Cooper Swope, H, 2nd, 52.83; Janson Smith, MT, 3rd, 54.10; T.D. Matesic, Mc, 5th, 55.29; Austin Bledsoe, H, 8th, 56.94

800-meter dash – Jayden Beverly, C, 1st, 1:59.74; Tate Davis, H, 2nd, 2:03.11; Ryan Howland, H, 3rd, 2:07.61; Eli Fliehman, MT, 4th, 2:12.58; Kooper Hicks, MT, 8th, 2:20.70; Dave Bennett, W, 9th, 2:21.37; Jordan Lugo, Mc, 10th, 2:33.35

1600-meter run – Corbin Winkle, H, 1st, 5:22.49; Eli Fliehman, MT, 3rd, 5:36.09; Chris Sowders, H, 5th, 5:37.00; Avery Wightman, W, 7th, 5:56.96; Wyatt Putney, H, 8th, 5:57.04; Liam Havens, MT, 9th, 6:51.82; Jayden Lanning, Mc, 10th, 7:07.98; Gunnar Bode, Mc, 11th, 7:09.95

3200-meter run – Corbin Winkle, H, 1st, 10:17.41; Eli Fliehman, MT, 3rd, 10:47.72; Rason Brunck, H, 4th, 10:53.88; Josh Lewis, MT, 7th, 11:53.44; Dartanyen Stovall, Mc, 8th, 11:59.01; Ethan Miteff, W, 9th, 13:31.20

110-meter hurdles – Collin Swackhamer, H, 1st, 16.33; Brice Perkins, MT, 2nd, 16.73; Caiden Justice, W, 7th, 19.50; Nathan Alvarez, Mc, 8th, 20.08

300-meter hurdles – Asher LeBeau, MT, 1st, 43.10; Collin Swackhamer, H, 2nd, 43.32; Kameron Evers, H, 4th, 46.19; Jared Griffith, MT, 6th, 47.16

4 x 100-meter relay – Chillicothe, 1st, 45.56 (Victor Tanner, Shawn Smith, Cayden Lee, Mamo Williason); Washington, 2nd, 45.82 (Garrett Rickman, Mason Coffman, Andrew Young, Gabe Perez); Hillsboro, 4th, 46.97 (Jevin Hochstul, Michael Burns, Mason Dumpert, Keahi Mhanna); McClain, 5th, 48.18 (Keaton Beucler, T.D. Matesic, Ethan Eakins, Aaron Dean); Miami Trace, 6th, 48.26 (Jake Manbevers, Jayden Jones, Brice Perkins, Bryson Wallace)

4 x 200-meter relay – Jackson, 1st, 1:35.36 (Christian Gillum, J.T. Hammons, Ryan Stewart, Josh Hutchinson); Hillsboro, 3rd, 1:37.35 (Jevin Hochstul, Keahi Mhanna, Michael Burns, Cooper Swope); Miami Trace, 4th, 1:38.97 (Janson Smith, Jake Manbevers, Brice Perkins, Asher LeBeau); Washington, 5th, 1:41.07 (Kiontae Tyree, Ian Rogers-Wright, Logan Pressley, Isaac Hood); McClain, 6th, 1:45.40 (Cameron Medley, Brice Graham, Ethan Eakins, Aaron Dean)

4 x 400-meter relay – Chillicothe, 1st, 3:32.29 (Kaidon Koch, Mamo Willison, Lucas Rinehart, Jayden Beverly); Hillsboro, 2nd, 3:37.42 (Austin Bledsoe, Tate Davis, Ryan Howland, Cooper Swope); Miami Trace, 4th, 3:47.91 (Asher LeBeau, Malachi Jones, Jake Manbevers, Janson Smith); Washington, 5th, 3:56.89 (Kiontae Tyree, Gabe Perez, Avery Wightman, T.J. Ooten); McClain, 6th, 4:05.09 (Brice Graham, Nicolas Alvarez, Jackson Crago, Nathan Alvarez)

4 x 800-meter relay – Hillsboro, 1st, 8:26.99 (Corbin Winkle, Ryan Howland, Chris Sowders, Tate Davis); Washington, 4th, 9:20.69 (Dave Bennett, Wyatt Putney, Nathan Reed, Avery Wightman); Miami Trace, 5th, 10:01.74 (Liam Havens, Josh Lewis, Emerson VanLandingham, Kooper Hicks); McClain, 6th, 10:05.53 (Jordan Lugo, Dartanyen Stovall, Gunnar Bode, Jobe Lugo

High jump – Cayden Lee, C, 1st, 5’ 10”; Mason Dumpert, H, 2nd, 5’ 8”; Andrew Young, W, 3rd, 5’ 8”; Eli Fliehman, MT, 4th, 5’ 8”; Kooper Hicks, MT, tied 6th, 5’ 6”; Garrett Rickman, W, 9th, 5’ 4”; Jack Wagoner, H, 10th, 5’ 4”

Pole vault – Brice Perkins, MT, 1st, 13’ 3”; Jackson Crago, Mc, 2nd, 12’ 0”; Jared Griffith, MT, 3rd, 11’ 0”; Austin Bledsoe, H, 4th, 11’ 0”; Jacob Seaman, H, 5th, 10’ 0”; Brice Graham, Mc, 6th, 9’ 6”; Bradley Forsythe, W, tied 8th, 9’ 0”

Long jump – Cayden Lee, C, 1st, 21’ 3 3/4”; Garrett Rickman, W, 2nd, 20’ 4”; Andrew Young, W, 5th, 19’ 11”; Bryson Wallace, MT, 6th, 19’ 5 3/4”; Collin Swackhamer, H, 8th, 19’ 2”; Jared Griffith, MT, 9th, 19’ 1”

Shot put – Ayden Clemons, H, 1st, 43’ 7 1/2”; Weston Dawes, MT, 3rd, 40’ 4 1/2”; Heath McCravey, H, 4th, 38’ 11”; Caleb Barton, W, 7th, 37’ 1/2”; Jobe Lugo, Mc, 8th, 36’ 4”; Darrien Mason, MT, 9th, 32’ 7”

Discus throw – Jahari Pitts, H, 1st, 136’ 1 1/2”; Caleb Barton, W, 3rd, 125’ 8 1/2”; Ayden Clemons, H, 4th, 124’ 7”; Austin Ruddle, Mc, 6th, 104’ 7 1/2”; Weston Dawes, MT, 7th, 103’ 9”; Andrew Roeder, Mc, 8th, 103’ 8”; Hayden Bartruff, MT, 9th, 102’ 8 1/2”

Chris Hoppes, sports editor for the Record-Herald in Washington C.H., provided the information for this story.