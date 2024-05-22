Crossroads Park upgrades must be done by 2026

Hillsboro Mayor Justin Harsha (right) is pictured with city scholarship recipients Caden Smith, Jenna Rhoades and Addyson Miles.

Hillsboro City Council held a special meeting Tuesday to discuss current issues and pending legislation.

There were no objections to requests for liquor license renewals for Sassafras Kitchen and Hillsboro 1st Stop, and they will be forwarded to the Ohio Division of Liquor Control.

Hillsboro Church of the Nazarene Pastor Tom Zile spoke before the city council to propose an amendment to a city ordinance that would include an additional definition of an adult cabaret performance to prevent juveniles from viewing the performances.

“This evening I am here as a spokesman for the churches and other concerned citizens of our community with the support of the Hillsboro Area Ministerial Association and the hundreds of congregants we represent,” said Zile. “We are here to voice our concern over some of the things that happened in the presence of underage children during the Pride celebration at Liberty Park. “

Ziles said his intention was not to shut down the event, but to protect children in the community.

Mayor Justin Harsha congratulated Addyson Miles, Caden Smith and Jenna Rhoades as the 2024 HHS Senior Scholarship recipients. Each of them received $2,000. Miles will attend the University of Kentucky, Rhodes will attend Wright State University and Smith will attend Southern State Community College.

“I congratulate you on behalf of the city and myself, and we wish you the best,” said Harsha.

Harsha said the city has additional money left for paving projects for the city. “We estimated about $655,000, and the award was $401,000, so we have extra money to use for paving, and we would like to move forward with that and try to get as much as we can done,” he said.

Hillsboro Safety and Service Director Brianne Abbott spoke about upcoming projects in Hillsboro.

“You most likely have been made aware that the city of Hillsboro was awarded $5.2 million in Appalachian Community Grant funds during Governor DeWine’s announcement in Chillicothe,” she said. “We are honored and incredibly grateful for the transformational investment into our community.”

Abbott said work at Crossroads Park will include an outdoor gathering space, amphitheater, renovation of an existing building to serve as a community center, a playground, and beautification of the surrounding streetscape.

“Also, the city was recently awarded another grant in the amount of $1.2 million through ODOT for a rails to trails project with over 2.4 miles in trails leading to the park,” said Abbott. “The project will need to be completed by the end of 2026 to ensure compliance, so a newly developed Crossroads Park on Main Street will be a reality in the very near future.”

She said the local planning commission approved a temporary use permit for Bells Garden after an application for a site plan for an accessory structure was denied.

Additionally, the commission has requested the standards for auto service and repair station revisions to parking lot standards review and a zoning change recommendation on South East Street be placed into council’s zoning and annexation committee for review.

Street and Safety Committee Chair Adam Wilkin said the committee met to discuss fees for mobile food vendors and uptown parking.

“Food vendors were placed in the committee to see about getting an exemption for the fees for special events like the Highland County Fair, the Festival of the Bells and the farmers market,” said Wilkin. “Currently the city has a $200 fee to include vendors that is given for a calendar year and a $100 fee that is good for one day.”

The committee decided to propose removing all permit fees for all vendors beginning in 2025 and permit fees waived for special events coming up in 2024. The committee agreed to forward this proposal to the full city council.

“Enforcement against long-term parking in the uptown area is still a very controversial issue that this committee is exploring,” said Wilkin. “We plan to meet again soon, and would very much like to hear from the public.”

The council unanimously passed a resolution amending city ordinances pertaining to water rates.

A resolution establishing staggered four-year terms of office among members of Hillsboro City Council was moved to a third reading.

An ordinance to revise the official emblem of the city was moved to a third reading.

An ordinance pertaining to fees for mobile food vendors was moved to a third reading.

A resolution to solicit bids and accept the lowest and best bid for paving various streets was unanimously approved.

A resolution authorizing and directing the mayor to enter into a joint partnership agreement with the Highland County commissioners for the 2024 Community Housing Impact and Preservation (CHIP) program to address local housing needs was unanimously approved.

An ordinance approving the solid waste management plan for the Ross-Pickaway-Highland-Fayette Joint Solid Waste Management District was unanimously approved.

An ordinance making supplemental appropriations for the city to allow the Hillsboro Police Department to spend $9,000 donated by the Kassner Foundation was unanimously approved.

An ordinance making supplemental appropriations for the city to allow the Hillsboro Police Department to spend insurance money to repair a damaged police cruiser was unanimously approved.

An ordinance making supplemental appropriations for the city to use Shafer Park registration fees and donations was unanimously approved.

An ordinance making supplemental appropriations for funds to be spent on the Roberts Lane extension project was unanimously approved.

Reach John Hackley at 937-402-2571.