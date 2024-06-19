Fourth of July Parade Returns

The 6th Annual Rocky Fork Lake Fourth of July parade will take place on Thursday, July 4 at 10:00 a.m. Pictured are some of the parade entries in previous years. Organizers estimate that over 100 entries will participate in this year’s event that will be led by Highland County Sheriff Randy Sanders. Grand Marshall for the event is Donnie Bentley who is being honored for his dedication to the community. Submitted photo

The sixth annual Rocky Fork Lake Fourth of July parade, organized by the Rocky Fork Lake Business Advisory Committee, will be held Thursday, July 4th at 10 a.m.

The parade will travel on North Shore Drive and end at North Beach near the playground. This year, the parade will be led by Highland County Sheriff Randy Sanders, and the committee has chosen Highland County resident Donnie Bentley to serve as this year’s Grand Marshal for his dedication to the community.

The parade has grown since its inception in 2019, and the organizers estimate more than 100 entries will register for the parade this year, making it the largest 4th of July parade in Highland County. The best-approved viewing areas are across from Bayview at Rocky Fork Lake (Bait Shop) or at the Red Barn Hardware Store.

As in years past, free ice cream will be available for parade enthusiasts at the following establishments before and after the parade:

*Bayview Campground and Cottages – 11104 North Shore Dr.

*The Rustic Cabin Restaurant – 10925 North Shore Dr.

*Rocky Fork Boat Rental – 6579 North Beach Rd.

The parade is sponsored by Beechwood Pizza and Grille, Kelsey Chevrolet, Bayview Campground & Cottages, Rocky Fork Boat Rental and Rustic Cabin Restaurant. It is organized by John Ingersoll and several other Rocky Fork business owners who created the Rocky Fork Lake Business Advisory Committee. Their goal is to help promote the growing businesses in the Rocky Fork community. Organizers want this year’s parade to focus on patriotism and its true meaning.

July 4th is known by the American people as a time to celebrate the founding of this great country, and when they can show their patriotism with flags, fireworks and parades. True patriotism, however, dwells and grows from within. In this country, we all blend in a collaborative effort to uphold and protect the constitution of the United States that declares the inalienable rights for all people regardless of religious belief, ethnic background, political affiliation, cultural heritage or any other identifying factor. The parade is a great way to bring all of us together to celebrate our liberties and let us proudly stand together as true patriots.

John Ingersoll, President of the Rocky Fork Lake Advisory Committee commented, “In today’s times we tend to overlook the many blessings we have been given, and we all must remember that the flag does still stand for freedom, never forgetting the men that fought to give that right to us. Please stand up, show up and show your love for your country on this Fourth of July, celebrating this patriotic memorable day, America’s independence and the positive aspects of the United States. May God bless America.”

Any group or organization that would like to enter the parade can pick up a registration form at any of the following locations: Buckeye Boat Repair, Rustic Cabin, Bayview Campground and Cottages, Rocky Fork Boat Rental and Beechwood Pizza, or you can contact John Ingersoll, parade coordinator, at [email protected] or (937) 763-3959. You can also print the form from this year’s event page on Facebook.

Participants walking or riding in the parade will line up for the parade by following the “Line Up” signs starting at Pied Piper Parkway winding around Beechwood Lane and then going back up towards Beechwood Pizza. Lineup begins at 9 a.m.