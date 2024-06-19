Robberies invade county

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1921, The News-Herald reported that E.T. Anderson saw their Ford Touring stolen between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Tuesday night from in front of Byron Clark’s grocery store on North High Street, with the vehicle still not recovered by Wednesday afternoon.

O.W. McCoppin’s store in Carmel was robbed of around $20 in cash and $300 to $400 worth of items from between 9 p.m. Tuesday night and 5 a.m. Wednesday morning, as the owner had “no clue” who the burglar or burglars were, having cut a part of glass out to get into the store.

George Brown’s trial for the alleged murder of Floyd Yankey, Greenfield, was continued until Sept. 19, 1921, due to the “delicate condition” of Brown’s daughter-in-law, who was considered to be “one of the most important witnesses against Brown.”

A street paving contract for East Mian Street, West Main Street and North West Street was awarded to Murdock Construction Co. for the paving with bitulithic on a five-inch concrete base, with the total cost of the bid being $89,564.88.

A second test well for water in the city was “drilled to the rock” and “a good supply of water” was found, as the water rose to “within 12 feet of the top” and it was believed to be pure, with it sent to the state board of health for safety testing.

The Palace Theatre advertised multiple shows, including “Twin Beds,” starring “Mr. and Mrs. Carter DeHaven, “Blackmail,” starring Viola Dana, and “The Leopard Woman,” starring Louise Glaum.

The new Caldwell Store, located in Hillsboro, advertised multiple products, including four yards of toweling for 39 cents, lace table covers for 39 cents, curtain goods for 39 cents, secco silk for 39 cents per yard and boys’ shirts for 39 cents.

This week in 1946, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that Eugene Balsiger, financial advisor of the Grand Aerie, Fraternal Order of Eagles, from Kansas City, Missouri, authorized Paint Aerie 1325 to make a $100 contribution to Smith-Foreign Wars for the purpose of a foster home.

A fire of “unknown origin” caused the complete destruction of the belfry and roof of the “brick-walled” Rainsboro Methodist Church, with a “bucket brigade” called to try and save the structure but it was unsuccessful.

Greenfield Superintendent B.R. Duckworth announced the Board of Education’s assignments for sports coaches for the upcoming school year, as John Griesheimer was given football and baseball and Thomas Doyle was given basketball.

The Greenfield Schools playgrounds planned to open a summer recreation program on Monday, July 1, which then ran for eight weeks through August 23, with the program set up by the Citizens’ Recreation Committee.

In sports, Highland Furniture defeated the 707 Club by a score of 3-2 in a Municipal Softball League match played at Playground Field, as Seldon of Highland Furniture was able to manage a home run.

The Lyric Theatre, located in Greenfield, advertised multiple films, including “In Fast Company,” starring Leo Gorcey and Huntz Hall, and “The Wife of Monte Cristo,” starring Joe Louis and the Billy Conn Fight Pictures.

Cussins and Fearn Store, located at 228 East Jefferson St. in Greenfield, advertised multiple products, including baby baskets for $4.65, bowl covers for 99 cents, two gallons of dry cleaner for 89 cents and serving trays for 19 cents.

This week in 1971, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that the Leesburg Village Council studied a report of preliminary sewage facility plans at a special meeting, with the cost of the possible project amounting to $710,000.

The Highland County Commissioners took formal action to start bringing zoning to 15 townships in Highland County, as Whiteoak was the only township that didn’t submit a petition with enough signatures to be included in the proposal.

Rev. James Heininger, former pastor of Mount Washington close to Cincinnati, formally took over the pastoral role at the Greenfield United Methodist Church, replacing Rev. Howard Pettit.

A Greenfield home on S.R. 28 was burglarized of a “vast array” of firearms and jewelry, a sewing machine and cash, as the family left the residence on Saturday at 10:30 p.m. and only noticed the burglary when they returned at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

In sports, Ron Rockhold for the Greenfield Merchants was the winning pitcher for all three games in the fast-pitch softball league, as the only weekend matchup they lost was due to London’s Arnold tossing a no-hitter.

The Ranch Drive-In Theatre advertised multiple films, including “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea,” written by Earl Felton, directed by Richard Fleischer and starred Kirk Douglas, James Mason, Paul Lukas and Peter Lorre.

Flynn’s Market, located at 125 South Washington St. in Greenfield, advertised multiple products, including a pound of rabbit for 69 cents, two pounds of hamburger for $1, three pounds of bologna for $1.89 and a pound of club steak for $1.19.

This week in 1996, The Times-Gazette reported that Jack Schluep, former owner of The Greenfield Daily Times, died at his home, with the paper sold only a few months prior in March.

The Hillsboro Veterans Council planned to sponsor a project to build a new speaker’s platform at the Hillsboro Cemetery for memorial services, with the platform to be modeled after the one at Washington Cemetery in Washington Court House.

Hillsboro High School Basketball Head Coach Pat Stevens reported to Superintendent Pat Hagans of his resignation after only one season with the school, saying he wanted to focus on education.

In sports, the Hillsboro Post 129 went 2-4 in six games at the Boyd County, Kentucky Invitational, beating Post 63 from West Virginia by a score of 11-1 and Somerset by a score of 3-2.

Star Cinemas, located at 211 Harry Sauner Rd. in Hillsboro, advertised multiple films, including “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” starring Tom Hulce and Demi Moore, and “Independence Day,” starring Will Smith and Bill Pullman.

Great Scot Supermarkets, located at 245 Main St. in Hillsboro, advertised multiple products, including a pound of chicken leg quarters for 59 cents, a pound of red ripe strawberries for 99 cents and a pound of squash for 89 cents.

