Greenfield test scores rising

Director of instruction Alisa Barrett (standing) provides an update to the Greenfield Board of education at Wednesday’s meeting. Pictured at the table are (clockwise around the table) superintendent Quincey Gray; board members Rachel Fraley, Eric Wise and Eric Zint; treasurer Brad Barber; and board members Marilyn Mitchell and Sandy Free.

An update regarding instruction and a new fiscal year budget were heard by Greenfield Exempted Village School Board members at Wednesday’s monthly meeting.

Alisa Barrett, the district’s director of instruction, presented board members with an overview of the year as well as a look ahead to the new school year.

What she presented showed that the district has made steady and marked improvements in state testing. Barrett’s data showed that in 2018, just 30 percent of students tested scored at or above the state average. Each year since that the percentage has steadily increased, and in 2024, 80 percent of students tested scored at or above the state average.

Barrett also showed data for grades 3-8 for English language arts (ELA) and math and how they compared to the state numbers.

Also briefly discussed by Barrett was the district’s dyslexia team, which meets quarterly to monitor student’s progress. All first through third graders were screened during last school year, she said. Beginning with the 2024-25 school year, all first graders will be screened in the fall, and all other students will be screened when requested by the intervention assistance team.

The science of reading training will continue next school year, Barrett said, with all staff to be trained by next year as required by the state. It’s training that Greenfield staff started doing a couple years ago, ahead of the state’s mandate.

Barrett talked about curriculum changes coming in the new year, starting with Really Great Reading (RGR), which is part of the science of reading instruction, being extended to the preschool classes and used with tiers two and three intervention. Kindergarten through fifth grade will continue with the Wonders program for ELA and with enVision for math. Fourth and fifth grade science will begin the Amplify program, which sixth grade math through algebra will also use. Barrett said Amplify “does a fantastic job of integrating” reading and writing into the instruction, which is an added benefit.

In other meeting business, the school board recognized spring student athletes.

Recognized were: baseball – Kaden Penwell, All-FAC and second team all-district; Andrew Potts, honorable mention all-district; Jayden Allison, honorable mention all-district; and Seth Weller, honorable mention all-district; softball — Leah Lovett, All-FAC and second team all-district; Olivia Stegbauer, All-FAC and second team all-district; Kenzie Wise, honorable mention all-district; Brieann Cummins, honorable mention all-district; girls track — Lily Barnes, FAC champion in shot put and discus, regional qualifier in shot put and discus, and state qualifier in discus; Becca Bergstrom, FAC champion in pole vault and regional qualifier; Brenna Wright, FAC champion in 300 hurdles, district champion in 100 and 300 hurdles, and state qualifier in 100 hurdles; Luca Matesic, regional qualifier in 100-meter dash; Adalyn Snyder, regional qualifier in 100 hurdles; 4 x 100 relay team of Kaitlyn Jett, Brenna Wright, Katie Cook and Luca Matesic, FAC champion, district champion and state qualifier; and 4 x 400 relay team of Kaitlyn Jett, Brenna Wright, Larah Henson and Becca Bergstrom, FAC champion, regional qualifier and state qualifier; boys track and field — Jackson Crago, district champion, pole vault; and TD Matesic, regional qualifier 400-meter dash.

Superintendent Quincey Gray reported that work on the floor of the new gym could be completed as early as the end of July. The floor is being sanded and repainted, and as part of the work, new pads will be installed at the ends of the gym.

Gray noted that the annual Edward Lee McClain Day is slated for July 20, and this year will also include the centennial celebration of the middle school and vocational building.

Legislative liaison Eric Wise provided a brief update on several bills at the state house involving education. One of those is HB 250 regarding cell phone usage policy mandates in school districts. Others included: SB 29 regarding education records and student data privacy, HB 408 regarding meal services to students, HB 445 regarding policies for release for religious instruction, HB 407 regarding the participation of non-public schools in certain programs, SB 181 regarding students’ religious expression in sports and other activities, and HB 230 regarding schools including instruction and policies on fentanyl awareness and abuse prevention. To read further on these legislative measures, visit legislature.ohio.gov.

As part of the meeting’s consent agenda, the board approved the nomination of Spencer Bradley to be the new district delegate to Great Oaks, replacing former Greenfield school board member Greg Barr.

Other consent agenda items approved included treasurer Brad Barber’s report, which included the appropriations for the new fiscal year beginning July 1. As Barber is fairly new to the treasurer role in Greenfield, he also explained many differences they will see in this budget versus what they had seen in previous years from retired treasurer Joe Smith.

Barber discussed briefly matters of insurance, first regarding property insurance, which is seeing an increase across the board due to more severe weather and the resulting property damage. He also spoke about health insurance saying he will encourage the reconvening of the member committee so that input can be provided and decisions made by the members regarding their coverage.

Resignations accepted as part of the consent agenda were teacher Mike Noszka, paraprofessional Mishea Seldon and counselor Randa Storer, all effective at the end of the 2023-24 school year. The board also approved an upcoming trip to Boston, Massachusetts for McClain FFA members to attend Big E Agricultural Issues National Contest.

Employee recommendations approved by the board included: Tara Reed, intervention specialist; Mikel Pritchard, high school student council adviser, half year, and soccer assistant; Cierra Bolender, eighth grade volleyball; David Weaks, middle school robotics, live streaming and middle school technology aide; Lorie Bukowski, volunteer; Bobbi Badgley, middle school yearbook; Erin Dreher, middle school Hi-Y; Stephanie Bartley, federal programs coordinator; Tonia McLanahan, dramatics assistant; Luis Rivas, soccer assistant; Blythe Bolender, seventh grade volleyball; Iva Easter, volleyball assistant; Tanner McGlone, football assistant; Ciera Swan, secretary; and paraprofessionals Amanda Adams, Alisyn Black, Lora Brooks, Haley Butterbaugh, Devin Carter, Jama McCune, Shylah Mustard, Elizabeth Pastramis, and Bridgette Smith.

The next regular meeting of the Greenfield Exempted Village Board of Education is scheduled for July 22 at 7 p.m. in the central office boardroom.

Angela Shepherd is a correspondent for the Greenfield Exempted Village School District.