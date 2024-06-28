Large water-dog, comic books ban, Soap Box Derby

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1929, The Greenfield Republican reported that 80 people had already signed up for the Country Club and others had “signified their willingness” to become members, fees being $10 per year “for man and wife and children under 18.”

A considerable delay was seen in the work on the city streets due to continued rain as it was reportedly “progressing as rapidly as possible,” with crushed stone having been applied to many of the streets included in the street improvement program.

Greenfield Fire Department Chief Floyd Head announced his resignation following 28 years of service to the fire department, but the resignation was not formally accepted due to some legal matters with it reported to be accepted in August.

A salamander, also described as a “large water-dog” was taken from the falls of Rattlesnake at East Monroe and brought to Greenfield, where it was placed in the City Hall park fountain, measuring about 18 to 20 inches and brownish in color.

In sports, Mike Heaney, a golf professional at the Beaver Valley Club in Springfield, planned to visit Greenfield and play a few rounds at the country club, with Heaney recently having qualified for the National Open after playing at a Dayton course.

IGA Stores advertised multiple products, including a one-pound can of Crisco for 25 cents, a pound of frankfurters for 25 cents and a pound of cocomalt for 43 cents.

This week in 1954, The Press-Gazette reported that a “movement” by the Commission of Education of the Hillsboro Methodist Church to remove some “objectionable” comic books was in progress in Hillsboro, as a list was given to stores on which comics were objectionable.

A possible swimming program at the Hillsboro summer playground was discussed, as plans were given by Dr. Charles Rymer at a meeting with the city recreation commission; the Webster School pool not being satisfactory for a number of reasons.

The Hillsboro Board of Education held a special meeting related to the plans for an addition to the high school, which would include the removal of a wall at the back of the auditorium stage and then a two-story addition.

A fire of unknown origin took out 72 bales of newly-cut hay on a wagon that was being pulled by a tractor on Mad Rive Road, as Wilbur Vanzant said he was taking the hay and wagon, the latter of which was also lost, to a different building when he smelled smoke.

The Greenfield Grange male quartet won first place in the district Grange tournament in Bainbridge over only one other team, qualifying the Greenfield team for the state finals at the Ohio State Fair later in August.

The Roselawn Drive-In Theatre, located in Allensburg, advertised multiple films including “Treasure of Golden Condor” starring Cornel Wilde and Constance Smith, and “Hangman’s Knot” starring Randolph Scott.

Alber’s Supermarket advertised multiple products including a pound of sandwich cookies for 25 cents, a loaf of rye bread for 18 cents, a pound of ground beef for 39 cents, six sandwich buns for 15 cents and a package of iced tea for 53 cents.

This week in 1979, the Highland County Board of Commissioners, sheriff Hugh Rogers and prosecuting attorney Rocky Coss met to talk about the need for more jailers and correctional officers to meet Ohio’s quota.

Craig Nicol, 9, S.R. 73, was about to make his first trip to Akron thanks to being the winner of the inaugural Hillsboro-sanctioned Soap Box Derby, moving on to the National All-American Derby in August.

John Charter IV and Lynda Keeley were to surrender to authorities to begin their drug trafficking sentences but failed to appear, with them being originally arrested after their plane was forced to land at the Highland County Airport.

In sports, the Hills and Dales Special Olympics team returned to Hillsboro after a successful 1979 Ohio State Special Olympics, as 30 Highland County athletes won 18 gold medals, 12 silver medals and three bronze medals.

The Ranch Theatre, located in Greenfield, advertised multiple films including “Superman” starring Christopher Reeve and Marlon Brando, and “The Deep” starring Jacqueline Bisset and Nick Nolte.

Bob’s Super Valu, located at Fourth and Lafayette streets in Greenfield, advertised multiple products including a two-pound package of beef patties for $3.29, a pound of watermelon for 12 cents, a pound of boneless ham for $1.39 and a pound of boneless chuck steak for $1.79.

This week in 2004, The Times-Gazette reported that the Greenfield Historical Society was set to hold the McClain High School All-Class Reunion at its newest acquisition, the former Greenfield Grain and Hay property, with around 1,200 to 1,500 former students and their families planning on attending.

The board of commissioners received approval from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency to continue to discharge effluent from the Rocky Fork Lake Wastewater Treatment Plant into Rocky Fork Creek.

The Lynchburg-Clay Board of Education reaffirmed its commitment to junior high and high school band director Ken Carr, approving a five-year lease-to-own agreement of 28 instruments for $65,930.

Josh Carson, a 2003 Hillsboro High School graduate, completed his freshman baseball season at Baldwin-Wallace College, where he helped the team to a 20-14 season and a 9-8 record in the Ohio Athletic Conference.

Carroll Halliday Ford, located in Washington C.H., advertised multiple vehicles including a 2000 Lincoln LS for $15,995, a 2003 Ford F-150 for $17,495 and a 2004 Ford Mustang for $14,495.

