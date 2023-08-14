FFA exhibits beef cattle the at state fair

Pictured (l-r) are Blake Herdman (left) and Emma Yochum were chosen for Ohio Junior Maine-Anjou & Chianina Association Herdsman of the year. Submitted photo

At the 2023 Ohio State Fair which ran July 26 through Aug. 5, the Hillsboro FFA Chapter had four members exhibit beef cattle. They were Blake Herdman, Emma Yochum, Cameron Burkhart and Carter Boyd.

These beef exhibitors participated in the beef open and junior show, showmanship, skillathon and general livestock judging contest. The Hillsboro FFA members worked very hard throughout the summer to get their projects to perform their best at the Ohio State Fair and was heavily rewarded for their effort.

Herdman exhibited in showmanship and showed her two Maine-Angus heifers which were Grand Champion Bred and Owned Maine-Angus Female as well as second in class.

Yochum proudly exhibited her Chiana heifer which was Grand Champion Chinanina Female in the Open show and Reserve Grand Champion Chinanina Female in the open show. She also accomplished being second in the 15-year-old showmanship division as well as taking second place in the 15-year-old division of beef skillathon.

Herdman and Yochum were also chosen Ohio Junior Maine-Anjou & Chianina Association Herdsman of the Year and were both part of the fourth overall livestock judging team in the senior division.

Burkhart brought his Shorthorn heifer to the Ohio State Fair which was second in class. He was also seventh overall showman in his age division.

Boyd showed his Maine-Angus heifer which was fourth in class and his Maintainer heifer was third in class. He was also third in his skillathon age division for the first session.

The Hillsboro FFA chapter was proud to see its members exhibit their projects during the state fair and return with lots of success.